6 Ways You Can Be Tracked While Incognito or Private Browsing

What Does Private Browsing Hide?

When you activate private browsing, your browser stops logging the websites you visit. It also prevents the creation or modification of cookies, as they can tie the activity to a specific user.

Some private browsing features also disable extensions, but this can be toggled on or off.

As far as privacy goes, that’s all that it covers. It’s similar to if you used your browser as usual and then erased your history and cookies once you finished. This is great for hiding browser activity from other users of the same computer, but it doesn’t stop other agents from watching your browsing history.

Does Incognito Prevent Tracking?

While private browsing is perfect for hiding a surprise present for a loved one, can private browsing be tracked? Unfortunately, it’s not as effective at stopping people from locating you as other tools.

1. Over-the-Shoulder Tracking Still Works

The most obvious form of tracking is someone watching your screen. Private browsing doesn’t create a special force field that blocks everyone but you from seeing your monitor, after all!

If you can see it, so can anybody else behind you, no matter how secure your browser is.

If you’re using private browsing to hide your browsing history, try not to get too comfy. Be sure people don’t peek over your shoulder to see what you’re doing. This ranges from buying that perfect birthday gift to keeping yourself safe from other patrons at a coffee shop.

2. Network Logging Can Still Track You

Private browsing stops your computer from keeping logs about your visits; however, the traffic leaving your PC doesn’t change. You’ll still leave tracks, especially if you use a computer on a logged school or work network.

As such, if you use private browsing to sneak in some online gaming time, the logs will catch you and get you into trouble. You’ll need a way to encrypt or redirect your outgoing traffic to fool the logs. Even if you play your games privately, incognito mode can be tracked via network logs.

3. Websites Still Track You in Incognito Mode

Does an incognito window prevent websites from tracking your activity on the web? Sadly, the answer is No.

If you’re using private browsing to stop a website from knowing who you are or where you’re logging in from, you may want to reconsider! Your traffic doesn’t have any additional encryption when you use private browsing. This means the websites you visit can log your whereabouts, especially details of where you connect from.

Some websites will deny you access if you’re from a blacklisted country. You’ll see these blocks on websites such as region-sensitive TV program sites, where only residents of that country can watch videos. Private browsing will still reveal your location and not let you skirt past the block.

If you want to trick websites into thinking you’re from somewhere else, you will need a VPN. When you connect to a VPN, all your traffic arrives at the VPN server’s location before going onto the web.

This means that any websites you visit will think you’re connecting from the server’s native country rather than your location. You have to connect to a server in the country you want to appear from, and you’re set.

If a VPN sounds like something you need, be sure to check out some totally free VPN services. These are valuable when connecting to region-locked websites: connect to a server in the country the service is based in, and you’re free to browse.

4. The Man in the Middle Sees Everything

So far, private browsing doesn’t seem all that secret. Unfortunately, we’ve only covered your traffic as it leaves the building you’re in and when it arrives at the destination. We’ve yet to dig into the hidden half of the iceberg, everything between these two points.

Some prying eyes aren’t malicious. Your ISP, for example, will log your activity to ensure you’re not doing anything illegal. Can incognito mode be tracked? Yes, as private browsing doesn’t mask your browsing habits from them, so blockades will still catch you.

More sinister agents include users initiating a man-in-the-middle attack. This is when someone peeks into your traffic, hoping to steal data. Private browsing won’t protect you from them; they’ll still see everything you do.

5. Malware and Browser Extensions Can Monitor You

Private browsing doesn’t block anything that actively tracks you on your computer, whether you know it’s following you or not. Malware and browser extensions can see what you’re doing, regardless of whether you’re using private browsing. Even if you clear incognito history, you can still be tracked via these extensions.

Any extension that harvests information about your browsing will still do so in incognito mode. So, can incognito be tracked? Unfortunately, yes. This is why some browsers disable all extensions by default when you activate incognito mode. However, when you tell an extension to load in incognito mode, it can again monitor you.

However, malicious programs don’t ask permission to track you during private browsing. Keyloggers, for example, will record your typing regardless of incognito mode.

6. Browser Fingerprinting Still Works

If you think about it, your browsing experience is unique. From your operating system to the hardware on your computer, someone can use these details to build a profile about you. Even if you have a pre-built PC, you’re still identifiable through your browser choice, plugins, time zone, and the OS’s active language.

This process has a name: browser fingerprinting. This is when a website gathers data about who you are and how you browse without setting cookies. Private browsing still hands over this data, making it a poor choice for protecting your online privacy.

How to Truly Browse Privately

Private browsing isn’t great for protecting your online profile. So if that doesn’t work, what does?

First, consider using a browser that uses HTTPS by default. For example, Chrome now tries to use HTTPS where it can. This improves the security of your browsing experience.

If your browser doesn’t have HTTPS by default, or you want to take the matter into your own hands, you can download extensions to help. For example, there’s the HTTPS Everywhere plugin, available for Chrome and Firefox. As the name suggests, this forces SSL certificate connections where possible.

While it’s not a reliable solution, it helps. It’s worth noting that HTTPS Everywhere can have some adverse effects on some websites.

You can also use a proxy server to mask your exact location. These don’t encrypt your data, so your traffic can still be monitored; however, proxies can be a useful way to avoid website blocks.

You can always download browsers like Tor and Brave, especially if you want to go deep undercover. Not only do these browsers encrypt your traffic as you search, but also passes it through several nodes to obfuscate your actual location. There are plenty of tools to check if your browser is secure, safe, and private; ensure you use them on your systems.

Finally, be sure to download a robust antivirus and keep it up to date. This stops any keyloggers or tracking software from watching your browsing habits.

Keeping Yourself Private Online

So, can incognito mode be tracked? Unfortunately, while it’s an excellent tool for hiding that surprise trip you’re planning, it’s not useful for keeping yourself private on the internet. Some tools are far better suited for that, and some are free!

If you prefer to browse in privacy, why not try a free anonymous web browser? They’re a great way to cover your tracks online without spending out.