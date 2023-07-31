Buying the best gaming headset is crucial to having a good experience. A good headset can make a huge difference while playing games, be it an online competitive shooter or a casual single-player title. Your choice of gaming headset will determine how you hear the sound effects in the virtual world and how you communicate with your teammates in-game.









But just like other peripherals, choosing the right gaming headset isn’t easy due to the sheer number of options that are available on the market. There is no one size fits all solution, but we’ve rounded up the best of the bunch that you should be considering for your next purchase.

These are the best gaming headsets in 2023

Source: Razer Razer BlackShark V2 Best wired gaming headset Low latency and tons of features The Razer BlackShark V2 wired gaming headset offers a lot of value for $100. It offers a good mix of features including great audio quality with THX Spatial audio, good sounding microphone, and more. Pros Relatively cheap

Overall good quality

THX Spatial audio software Cons Microphone could stand to be better

There’s no shortage of wired gaming headsets out there and there’s very stiff competition in this space, from the low-end all the way to the high-end. But out of all the available options, the Razer BlackShark V2 is the one that stands out the most thanks to its relatively accessible price point and its good set of features, as seen in our review.

The BlackShark V2 has a minimal, subtle design typical of Razer products. It’s lighter than a lot of other gaming headsets on the market, and it has foam pads that make it comfortable to wear for long gaming sessions. It’s important to buy a pair of headsets that are comfortable to wear for long gaming sessions, and the BlackShark V2 is great in that regard.

In terms of audio quality, the BlackShark V2 is considered to be among the best in this space. The audio quality is crystal clear with a good separation of bass, mids, and treble to keep the tones from interfering with each other. This is particularly surprising for a headset that costs $100 and it’s a big reason why it gets recommended over other wired headsets. The headset also comes with a removable Razer HyperClear cardioid microphone, though the mic is the weakest link. It’s clear enough, but it could be better, and hopefully Razer will improve on this point in the future.

If you’re not satisfied with how the BlackShark V2 sounds out of the box, you can tune the audio quality using Razer’s Synapse software. You also get access to the THX Spatial audio software that enhances the overall audio quality, going beyond just the gaming experience. The software also comes pre-loaded with dedicated game profiles for titles like CS:GO, Apex Legends, Valorant, and more.

Overall, Razer’s BlackShark V2 hits a really good balance between quality and price, and it’s that balance that makes it a great choice for anyone. There’s also a wireless version of the BlackShark V2 called the BlackShark V2 Pro (and we also reviewed that one), and it’s pretty similar aside from being wireless. It also costs twice the price, making the wired version a much better deal as long as you can live with being wired.

Logitech Pro X2 Lightspeed Best overall wireless gaming headset A nearly top-end listening experience without spending top-end money The Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed headset is an excellent headset with next-generation graphene audio drivers. This helps make your favorite games sound better than ever. Logitech also tweaked the design to be lighter than before, and smaller tweaks make it easier to wear and use outside of gaming. Pros Great overall audio quality

Lots of buttons and connectivity options

USB Type C

Wireless headsets can get pretty expensive relative to wired headsets, and the premium you have to pay for wireless becomes pretty clear in the midrange. A good wireless headset needs to justify its price tag not just with good audio quality, but other compelling features that take advantage of being wireless, and Logitech’s Pro X2 Lightspeed headset really checks all the boxes here. It’s fairly expensive at $250, but in our review we found that it offers both excellent audio and lots of versatility.

The Pro X2 is primarily made out of metal, with steel hinges and a flexible band covered in a leather cushion, and it’s more or less the same as the older G Pro X Wireless Lightspeed. If you’re not a huge fan of gamer-y designs, you should be pretty happy with the Pro X2’s more grounded design.

The audio quality really impressed us in our review, whether it was music or games, though the microphone was disappointing albeit still usable. You also won’t be wanting more battery life, which should last for roughly 50 hours. But one of the most useful features on the Pro X2 is its plethora of connectivity options. It comes with the usual USB transmitter, but also has Bluetooth and even a 3.5mm audio jack, which really elevates the usability of the Pro X2 since you can not only use it for virtually every device, but multiple wireless devices simultaneously.

At $250, the Pro X2 Lightspeed is out of reach of many and is certainly not a great deal compared to cheaper wired headsets with similar audio quality. What you’re really paying for here is not just wireless connectivity, but two modes of wireless connectivity, plus a 3.5mm wired port. It’s one headset for everything you own, and it sounds good too. In that light, $250 is a high but fair price.

ASUS TUF Gaming H3 Wired Gaming Headset Best budget wired gaming headset Good sound quality for a super low price $30 $35 Save $5 The Asus TUF Gaming H3 is a solid pair of budget gaming headset that delivers good sound quality. It doesn’t have an impressive design, but it makes for it with an affordable price tag. Pros Standard 3.5mm audio jack

Virtual 7.1 surround sound

Extremely low price Cons Mic isn’t retractable

Dull design

If you’re working with an extremely small budget, then the Asus TUF Gaming H3 is a great option. It works well with a variety of platforms including PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, and it’s just $30 at the time of writing. Don’t expect any miracles with this headset, but for $30 you’ll find it hard to complain.

The TUF Gaming H3 is fairly simple when it comes to design. It has an all-black construction with slightly elongated earcups that are comfortable to wear. As a wired gaming headset, the TUF Gaming H3 relies on a 3.5mm jack for connection. It comes with a simple, non-braided cable that can’t be detached from the body of the headset, but that’s to be expected at this price point.

Besides the average build quality, there’s not a lot to complain about here. In fact, it’s one of the better-sounding headsets in this price range. It works well across a variety of games without forcing you to switch between different profiles. One of the main reasons behind its impressive sound is its comfortable and snug fit. You can hear all the important footsteps and audio cues easily mainly because the audio isn’t leaking out. The headset also supports virtual 7.1 surround sound, something not always seen on headsets this affordable.

When it comes to the microphone, the TUF Gaming H3 has a long stem at the bottom that’s not retractable. It is a flexible microphone, but you may still have a hard time keeping it out of sight. It performs well when it comes to the audio quality, though. It cuts through most of the background noise and also compresses the audio signal for more clarity. It’s no match for the audio quality of a high-end headset, but it’s still good enough for the price.

While Asus’s TUF Gaming H3 certainly doesn’t sound the best, it’s also super cheap and is totally usable. Whether you’re on a tight budget or just want a secondary headset for a different device, the TUF Gaming H3 is a good choice, especially for games with voice chat.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Best budget wireless gaming headset A wireless headset for an accessible price $65 $80 Save $15 The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core wireless gaming headset is a reliable pair of cans that offers impressive audio quality and a good design for $80 or less. Pros USB Type-C charging

Virtual 7.1 surround sound

Much cheaper than other wireless gaming headsets Cons Better options if you have a bigger budget

You typically won’t save as much on a wireless gaming headset as you would with a wired one, but the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core headset is still a great option. It costs around $60, which as far as wireless gaming headsets go is quite affordable. It’s not the most feature-packed gaming headset on the market, but it’s a reliable option for not a lot of money.

The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core looks exactly like its wired counterpart. It’s as if HyperX took a pair of wired Cloud Stinger headsets and cut the cords. That’s not necessarily a bad thing though. The Stinger Core headset features mesh ear cups with a few degrees of swivel. The padding on the headband and ear cups is also fairly light, making it comfortable to wear. Between that and the overall lightweight design, it’s safe to say that you can wear the Cloud Stinger Core for long gaming sessions without any issues.

For audio, the Cloud Stinger Core uses 40mm neodymium directional drivers, and it supports a software-enabled virtual 7.1 surround sound feature on Windows. The headset also comes with a mic that mutes when flipped up. The audio quality, though nothing exceptional, is still very good for the price. In terms of battery life, the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core can last for around 17 hours on a single charge, and it uses USB Type C rather than old micro USB like some headsets.

Logitech’s HyperX Cloud Stinger Core, despite its low price tag, offers lots of big ticket features: long battery life, USB Type C charging, and plenty of built-in buttons. There are other headsets with better audio quality, but they’ll cost way more, and settling for a $60 headset like this isn’t so bad.

ASTRO Gaming A40 TR Wired Best midrange wired gaming headset Supports customization and modding Astro’s A40 TR wired gaming headset that uses a 3.5mm audio jack and uses 40mm sound drivers, tuned with Astro Audio V2. Pros 3.5mm audio jack means wide compatibility

Inline audio control and splitter

Customization options for speaker tags and modding Cons MIxAmp and modding kit costs extra

Wired, midrange headsets are great for many because they cost significantly less than their wireless counterparts and provide equal or even superior audio quality and other features. Astro’s A40 TR headset is a good example, costing $130 but providing a fairly premium listening experience for gaming.

Astro has gone for a more industrial look on the A40 TR, with some noticeably gamer-styled choices. Perhaps the most distinctive design choice on the A40 TR is the two metal pipes that determine the adjustment of the headband. This headset also supports swappable speaker tags, which are magnetic for easy removal and installation.

Like all wired headsets, the A40 TR excels in audio latency, which is particularly important for games that demand it. The A40 TR is also very comfortable to wear, which is critical if you want to game for any long stretch of time without getting irritated. The included microphone is also suitable for gaming since it’s unidirectional. Unfortunately, all the extra features with the MixAmp (which is a USB dock for audio tuning) and modding kits will cost extra.

Overall, the Astro’s A40 TR provides a more premium gaming experience than cheaper headsets and can also appeal to enthusiasts if you buy the MixAmp and a modding kit. It’s not a super high-end, premium headset, but it provides what you’re likely to appreciate without any expensive frills.

VZR Model One Best wired headset for audiophiles When you want the best of the best sound VZR’s Model One headset is for gamers who are also audiophiles and provides one of the crispest sound experiences possible. Pros Extremely clear audio

Low latency

Clean, subdued design

There’s not a ton of crossover between gamers and audiophiles, but if you’re one of the few who needs the best of the best audio quality for gaming, then VZR’s Model One is for you. It’s a hybrid gaming-audiophile headset with a 3.5mm connection for minimum latency, something that’s crucial for gaming. It’s expensive at $350 but it’s also hard to put a price on clear, crisp audio.

The design of the Model One is surprisingly subdued. The Model One primarily uses white, black, and silver gray in equal amounts for a balanced and reasonably good-looking theme. There’s no RGB or other elements that scream “gaming headset.”

The main draws of the Model One are the custom 40mm drivers that VZR designed specifically for accurate directional sound. This headset is good for all kinds of audio, but its focus on spatial accuracy can help in games like Fortnite, since knowing where a sound is coming from can be a big advantage. It’s probably not going to be a game-changer but it’s certainly nice to have. Unfortunately, the Model One does lack some basic stuff like the volume control on the headset itself and the microphone quality is apparently not too great.

VZR’s Model One, though a gaming headset, is also for audiophiles, and at $350 it’s well out of budget for most. It’s good that it’s noticeably better than cheaper options, but most users can comfortably settle for something in the $100 to $200 range without sacrificing much.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Best high-end wireless gaming headset Delivering the best wireless gaming experience possible $322 $350 Save $28 The SteelSeries Arcits Nova Pro is a premium gaming headset. It offers lag-free audio, a retractable microphone, effective ANC, multi-point connectivity, and up to 25 hours of battery life. Pros Noise canceling

Compatible with almost everything

Hot-swappable battery Cons Very much overkill for most gamers

One of the most premium and high-end wireless gaming headsets is the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro, which retails for $350. It has a very rich set of features in addition to its excellent audio quality and good battery life.

The Arctis Nova Pro has a sleek and minimalist design in all black with no RGB whatsoever. Despite being marketed as a gaming headset, it totally bucks that typical aesthetic for a more standard look. The speaker tags are swappable if you find the Arctis Nova Pro too boring, though different ones are sold separately.

Audio quality is decent, but you’re here for the exceptional array of features. There are all sorts of audio controls on the headset itself, including play, pause, and track skipping. There’s also a DAC/audio hub that allows for listening to multiple devices at the same time, three different connection options (Bluetooth, proprietary wireless, and 3.5mm audio jack), hot-swappable batteries, and a custom audio adjustment app. The flexibility at play here is very uncommon.

SteelSeries’s Arctic Nova Pro headset is a great headset overall because it’s good at almost everything. If you’re the kind of person who wants a single pair of headphones for everything, the Arctis Nova Pro is a good choice. $350 is obviously a lot to pay for this headset, but the Arctis Nova 7 is about $200 cheaper and provides the same three connection options, same audio control options, and similar battery life.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset Best headset for Xbox The official Xbox wireless headset from Microsoft $79 $100 Save $21 Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless gaming headset is the perfect audio accessory to pair with your Xbox console. Its affordable price tag and reliable features make it better than a lot of other options on the market. Pros Compatible with Xbox, PC, and phones

Supports simultaneous Xbox wireless and Bluetooth

Decently priced

If you’re hunting for a headset for your Xbox console, then we recommend the official Xbox Wireless Headset. This particular headset is good for those who’re looking to buy a straightforward accessory that works well with the Xbox and offers the right features at a relatively affordable price. In terms of compatibility, the Xbox Wireless headset works with Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, PC, and mobile.

When it comes to the design, the black plastic chassis of the Xbox wireless headset sports a subtle green highlight around the earcups. There’s an Xbox logo on the right side to indicate that it’s an official accessory from the house of Microsoft. One of the best things about the Xbox Wireless Headset is that it incorporates volume dials right into the earcup panel. You can rotate the right earcup panel to adjust the volume while the left earcup adjusts the game/chat audio. It’s more intuitive than rotating physical dials to adjust the sound.

The Xbox Wireless headset is also comfortable to wear thanks to its soft, supportive earcups, and a padded headband. It’s definitely one of those headsets that you can wear for long hours without any issues. The overall audio quality is also on par with a lot of headsets in its price range. It offers a balanced soundscape that lets you hear all audio with good detail.

One of the best things about this headset is that it supports both the Xbox wireless protocol and Bluetooth. It also works simultaneously, which means you can use both pairings to listen to music or take calls while gaming on your console. On battery life, the Xbox Wireless headset should last for around 15 hours on a single charge, which is okay. It could be better, but given the feature set, you can let it slide.

Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Gaming Headset Best headset for PlayStation Officially made by Sony for the PS5 The Sony Pulse 3D wireless headset is perfect for those who are looking for a simple and easy-to-use wireless headset with the PlayStation 5 for a casual gaming experience. Pros Compatible with PC, Mac, and PS5

Option of USB wireless receiver or 3.5mm audio jack

3D audio

You don’t necessarily have to spend big bucks to get a quality headset for your PS5. Sony’s own Pulse 3D wireless headset is the best pick. As an official PS5 accessory, the Pulse 3D wireless gaming headset works seamlessly with the console and it also supports PS5’s 3D audio.

The Pulse 3D wireless headset comes with a USB dongle you can plug into a PC, Mac, or the PS5 itself. Additionally, it also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack that lets you pair with basically anything with the audio jack. That being said, you’ll only get basic stereo audio with every device besides the PS5. The Sony Pulse 3D wireless headset has a very futuristic design just like the PlayStation 5. The design is not for everyone, but it looks minimal and goes well with the console.

One thing we don’t necessarily like about the Pulse 3D wireless headset is that it doesn’t come with a boom mic. Due to this, the headset doesn’t isolate your voice from the background noise very well, so it’s probably not the best when it comes to microphone quality. If you often find yourself playing in a noisy environment, then it’s best to either turn off voice chat or look for other options. The audio quality and 3D immersion, on the other hand, are pretty good. 3D audio immersion is truly something that you need to experience.

The Pulse 3D headset also offers good battery life. It’s not ideal for a gaming marathon session, but you should have no issues using it for about 12 hours on a single charge. That being said, you can use the 3.5mm headphone jack to use the headset when the battery runs out. One thing that’s worth pointing out about the headset is that the earpads are more suitable for smaller ears. So if you’re somebody whose ears are on the larger side, then you may find the Pulse 3D headset uncomfortable to wear for long hours.

Best gaming headsets in 2023: Final thoughts

