iOS 17 Apps Can Offer Tips to Help Users Discover Hidden Features – MacRumors









Apple at WWDC this week announced a new TipKit framework that will allow developers to offer tips in their apps on iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17. These tips can help to surface hidden features, highlight brand new features, show a faster method of accomplishing a task, and more.



Tips may appear next to a button or other user interface element in an app at timely moments, providing contextual information about features. Of course, apps can already offer their own tips and helpful information, but Apple is now providing a native solution with a consistent design. Apple has a WWDC session with more details for developers interested in TipKit, but there is no documentation available yet.

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 will be released to the public later this year, and more apps should start to incorporate TipKit over the coming months. All of the updates are available in beta now for anyone with a free Apple developer account, and public betas will be available in July.

