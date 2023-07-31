How to Watch Hulu When TV Has No Hulu App – Alphr









By Lee Stanton Lee Stanton Author Lee Stanton is a versatile writer with a concentration on the software landscape, covering both mobile and desktop applications as well as online technologies. Read more January 3, 2023

Hulu is one of the most popular streaming services in 2022. With thousands of shows and movies available, it’s no wonder everyone in the nation wants to access the service on their TV.

Unfortunately, not all smart TVs offer Hulu, but you don’t have to say goodbye to on-demand content just because your TV doesn’t have the app. There are several ways you can watch Hulu on any TV. Keep reading to find the solution that works best for you.

Some devices come with the Hulu app pre-installed, but not all. Before you look into other ways of getting this streaming service on your TV, check whether the app is available in your TV’s app store.

If your TV isn’t a smart TV or you can’t download Hulu, look into one of the following solutions.

Laptop computer owners may find this next method an easy way to watch Hulu on TV without installing the app. If you don’t mind setting your computer up each time you stream, you can easily mirror your laptop’s screen to your TV using an HDMI cable. This method will work with any TV with an HDMI port regardless of whether it’s a smart TV. All you need to do is open your Hulu account on your laptop, and you can enjoy the content on the large screen.

Anything that appears on your laptop’s screen will be mirrored to your TV. If the laptop’s screen is bothering you as you watch Hulu, you can easily tweak the mirroring settings.

On Windows:

On Mac:

The following fantastic solution to get Hulu on your TV means investing in a small device that will turn any TV into a smart one in the blink of an eye. These casting devices or media boxes equip your TV with a smart interface. You can use them to access a myriad of streaming apps directly from your TV or even use other devices, like your smartphone, to cast content to your TV screen. A large selection of affordable dongles will give you access to Hulu.

Roku offers various streaming players, including the Roku Streaming Stick, which is no larger than a USB flash drive. Similarly, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick comes with 4K capabilities and Hulu integration. Google Chromecast is another popular solution that makes casting your mobile screen a breeze.

Generally, all you need to do is plug these devices into your TV’s HDMI port, and your TV will be transformed after a quick initial setup.

If the Hulu app isn’t available in your Android TV store, try sideloading the app. You can do this in many ways, but the easiest method is transferring the app’s APK file with a USB flash drive.

First, enable sideloading apps on your Android TV.

Once this is done, get the APK file on your TV in the following way.

The app should appear on your TV app list alongside all the other apps. If this isn’t the case, you might need to download a special launcher like ATV Launcher from your TV’s app store.

You don’t have to go back to cable even if your TV doesn’t have the Hulu app. Use one of the above methods to stream Hulu on any smart or non-smart TV.

Which of these methods do you find the most convenient? Will you get a streaming device or stick to a simple HDMI cable? Let us know in the comments section below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.



Disclaimer: Some pages on this site may include an affiliate link. This does not effect our editorial in any way.

Stuart Andrews July 12, 2023

Stuart Andrews June 23, 2023

Steve Larner June 21, 2023

Please enable JavaScript to submit this form.





Lee Stanton April 1, 2023

Steve Larner March 7, 2023

Lee Stanton August 23, 2022

Lee Stanton August 16, 2022

Cassandra December 3, 2022

Lee Stanton February 20, 2023

Cassandra July 27, 2022

Lee Stanton April 1, 2023

© Box 20 LLC 2023

Contact Us | Privacy Policy | TOS | All Rights Reserved

source







