iPhone 15 & 15 Pro Max price hikes detailed in new report

We’ve heard, several times by now, that Apple’s upcoming iPhone Pro models will be more expensive than their predecessors. Well, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max price hikes just got detailed in a new report.

New report just detailed the iPhone 15 Pro series price hikes

According to Barclays analyst, Tim Long (via Apple Hub), the iPhone 15 Pro could see a price increase of $100. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, on the other hand, will be either $100 or $200 more expensive than its predecessor.

He also mentioned that the vanilla models, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, will cost the same. Now, this is different info than what we’ve seen earlier. A report from mid-June suggested a $200 price hike for both ‘Pro’ models. A report from the other day said that all iPhone 15 models will get a price bump.

So, obviously, one of these three reports is wrong. In any case, a price hike is expected. Apple obviously expects that the iPhone 15 series will have the same demand as the current-gen models. In other words, it expects ‘Pro’ models to outsell regular variants.

These are the probable price tags for all iPhone 15 units

If we count in the info from the latest report, the iPhone 15 could cost $799, while the ‘Plus’ model will set you back $899. The iPhone 15 Pro will start at $1,099, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max could cost either $1,199 or $1,299.

Do note that these are only US prices. All iPhones will cost more in Europe and India, as per usual. The price hike could also be more considerable in both of those regions.

It is worth noting that the iPhone 14 Pro is €300 more expensive in Europe, while the ‘Pro Max’ model costs €350 more. So get ready to pay premium if you live in either of those regions.