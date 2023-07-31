Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is too slow for 2022 – MobileSyrup

Jul 27, 2023 | 9:06 PM EDT
Jul 27, 2023 | 8:05 PM EDT
Jul 27, 2023 | 7:03 PM EDT
Jul 27, 2023 | 3:33 PM EDT
Jul 27, 2023 | 11:25 AM EDT
Jul 27, 2023 | 8:00 AM EDT
Jul 27, 2023 | 9:06 PM EDT
Jul 27, 2023 | 8:05 PM EDT
Jul 27, 2023 | 7:03 PM EDT
Jul 27, 2023 | 3:33 PM EDT
Jul 27, 2023 | 11:25 AM EDT
Jul 27, 2023 | 8:00 AM EDT
Jul 28, 2023 | 5:32 PM EDT
Jul 28, 2023 | 4:53 PM EDT
Jul 28, 2023 | 4:37 PM EDT
Jul 28, 2023 | 3:47 PM EDT
Jul 28, 2023 | 2:44 PM EDT
Jul 28, 2023 | 2:01 PM EDT
Jul 28, 2023 | 2:44 PM EDT
Jul 27, 2023 | 12:32 PM EDT
Jul 27, 2023 | 10:06 AM EDT
Jul 27, 2023 | 9:07 AM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 4:16 PM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 12:04 PM EDT
Jul 27, 2023 | 4:20 PM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 6:21 PM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 3:42 PM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 7:00 AM EDT
Jul 25, 2023 | 4:40 PM EDT
Jul 24, 2023 | 3:07 PM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 4:25 PM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 2:21 PM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 7:00 AM EDT
Jul 17, 2023 | 2:29 PM EDT
Jul 13, 2023 | 7:30 AM EDT
Jul 3, 2023 | 3:15 PM EDT
Jul 28, 2023 | 5:32 PM EDT
Jul 28, 2023 | 4:37 PM EDT
Jul 28, 2023 | 3:47 PM EDT
Jul 28, 2023 | 2:01 PM EDT
Jul 28, 2023 | 1:25 PM EDT
Jul 28, 2023 | 1:06 PM EDT
Jul 21, 2023 | 1:05 PM EDT
Jul 18, 2023 | 9:00 AM EDT
Jul 14, 2023 | 9:36 AM EDT
Jun 27, 2023 | 1:00 PM EDT
Jun 20, 2023 | 9:30 AM EDT
Jun 14, 2023 | 3:44 PM EDT
Jul 27, 2023 | 5:46 PM EDT
Jul 27, 2023 | 10:51 AM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 7:00 PM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 4:56 PM EDT
Jul 25, 2023 | 3:24 PM EDT
Jul 20, 2023 | 11:00 AM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 8:02 PM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 7:00 AM EDT
Jul 25, 2023 | 5:34 PM EDT
Jul 25, 2023 | 2:46 PM EDT
Jul 25, 2023 | 1:43 PM EDT
Jul 21, 2023 | 11:23 AM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 3:22 PM EDT
Jul 25, 2023 | 2:15 PM EDT
Jul 24, 2023 | 11:30 AM EDT
Jul 20, 2023 | 5:35 PM EDT
Jul 20, 2023 | 1:03 PM EDT
Jul 17, 2023 | 3:36 PM EDT
Jul 24, 2023 | 1:44 PM EDT
Jul 24, 2023 | 12:30 PM EDT
Jul 22, 2023 | 12:29 PM EDT
Jul 20, 2023 | 7:05 PM EDT
Jul 19, 2023 | 7:00 PM EDT
Jul 19, 2023 | 6:06 PM EDT
Jul 28, 2023 | 4:53 PM EDT
Jul 28, 2023 | 2:44 PM EDT
Jul 28, 2023 | 8:31 AM EDT
Jul 28, 2023 | 7:10 AM EDT
Jul 27, 2023 | 6:46 PM EDT
Jul 27, 2023 | 4:48 PM EDT
Jul 30, 2023 | 6:02 PM EDT
Jul 27, 2023 | 8:00 AM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 7:00 AM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 7:00 AM EDT
Jul 19, 2023 | 9:00 AM EDT
Jul 13, 2023 | 11:30 AM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 7:00 AM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 7:00 AM EDT
Jul 13, 2023 | 11:30 AM EDT
Jun 25, 2023 | 1:32 PM EDT
Jun 22, 2023 | 9:00 AM EDT
Jun 18, 2023 | 4:02 PM EDT
Jun 25, 2023 | 8:58 AM EDT
Jun 20, 2023 | 3:01 AM EDT
Jun 15, 2023 | 4:23 PM EDT
Jun 6, 2023 | 8:20 PM EDT
May 13, 2023 | 3:02 PM EDT
May 10, 2023 | 1:50 PM EDT
Jul 2, 2023 | 1:32 PM EDT
Jun 25, 2023 | 4:00 PM EDT
May 22, 2023 | 3:00 PM EDT
May 22, 2023 | 9:01 AM EDT
May 21, 2023 | 1:27 PM EDT
Mar 7, 2023 | 9:00 AM EST
May 29, 2023 | 3:20 PM EDT
Apr 3, 2023 | 12:01 AM EDT
Jun 28, 2022 | 12:16 PM EDT
Apr 22, 2022 | 8:08 AM EDT
Apr 20, 2022 | 10:36 AM EDT
Apr 18, 2022 | 3:57 PM EDT
Jul 2, 2023 | 4:03 PM EDT
Jun 8, 2023 | 12:03 PM EDT
May 28, 2023 | 9:01 AM EDT
May 14, 2023 | 4:00 PM EDT
May 11, 2023 | 12:19 PM EDT
Apr 23, 2023 | 4:01 PM EDT
Jul 27, 2023 | 8:00 AM EDT
Jul 19, 2023 | 9:00 AM EDT
Jul 12, 2023 | 1:30 PM EDT
Jul 2, 2023 | 11:02 AM EDT
Jun 28, 2023 | 2:31 PM EDT
Jun 27, 2023 | 11:00 AM EDT
Jul 30, 2023 | 6:02 PM EDT
May 23, 2023 | 2:41 PM EDT
Feb 1, 2023 | 8:00 PM EST
Oct 29, 2022 | 11:07 AM EDT
Sep 12, 2022 | 8:26 AM EDT
Jun 10, 2021 | 6:34 PM EDT
Jul 30, 2023 | 12:58 PM EDT
Jul 30, 2023 | 11:03 AM EDT
Jul 25, 2023 | 7:04 PM EDT
Jul 23, 2023 | 1:30 PM EDT
Jul 18, 2023 | 5:32 PM EDT
Jul 18, 2023 | 4:41 PM EDT
Jul 25, 2023 | 7:04 PM EDT
Jul 7, 2023 | 2:38 PM EDT
Apr 27, 2023 | 2:41 PM EDT
Dec 27, 2022 | 9:00 AM EST
Dec 12, 2022 | 3:48 PM EST
Nov 28, 2022 | 1:38 PM EST
Jul 30, 2023 | 12:58 PM EDT
Jul 8, 2023 | 11:04 AM EDT
Jun 17, 2023 | 11:04 AM EDT
Jun 16, 2023 | 11:34 AM EDT
Jun 4, 2023 | 4:02 PM EDT
May 27, 2023 | 11:08 AM EDT
Jun 9, 2023 | 4:55 PM EDT
Apr 14, 2023 | 8:00 AM EDT
Feb 14, 2023 | 7:04 PM EST
Dec 13, 2022 | 7:05 AM EST
Dec 12, 2022 | 8:02 PM EST
Dec 11, 2022 | 4:00 PM EST
Jul 30, 2023 | 11:03 AM EDT
Jul 23, 2023 | 1:30 PM EDT
Jul 18, 2023 | 5:32 PM EDT
Jul 18, 2023 | 4:41 PM EDT
Jul 17, 2023 | 11:00 AM EDT
Jul 16, 2023 | 11:05 AM EDT
Jul 30, 2023 | 9:00 AM EDT
Jul 29, 2023 | 6:04 PM EDT
Jul 29, 2023 | 2:02 PM EDT
Jul 28, 2023 | 3:25 PM EDT
Jul 27, 2023 | 7:03 PM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 3:57 PM EDT
Jul 29, 2023 | 2:02 PM EDT
Jul 27, 2023 | 7:03 PM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 3:57 PM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 10:32 AM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 7:00 AM EDT
Jul 22, 2023 | 2:04 PM EDT
Jul 29, 2023 | 6:04 PM EDT
Jul 28, 2023 | 3:25 PM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 12:39 PM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 11:34 AM EDT
Jul 24, 2023 | 9:09 PM EDT
Jul 24, 2023 | 5:27 PM EDT
Jul 30, 2023 | 9:00 AM EDT
Jul 25, 2023 | 8:23 AM EDT
Jul 23, 2023 | 4:00 PM EDT
Jul 19, 2023 | 8:02 PM EDT
Jul 16, 2023 | 1:30 PM EDT
Jul 16, 2023 | 9:03 AM EDT
Jul 27, 2023 | 9:06 PM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 4:16 PM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 2:02 PM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 12:04 PM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 11:25 AM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 7:31 AM EDT
Jul 27, 2023 | 9:06 PM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 4:16 PM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 11:25 AM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 7:31 AM EDT
Jul 25, 2023 | 10:52 AM EDT
Jul 18, 2023 | 3:28 PM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 2:02 PM EDT
Jul 26, 2023 | 12:04 PM EDT
Jul 24, 2023 | 4:42 PM EDT
Jul 24, 2023 | 1:09 PM EDT
Jul 20, 2023 | 4:48 PM EDT
Jul 20, 2023 | 1:03 PM EDT
Jul 19, 2023 | 4:51 PM EDT
Jul 10, 2023 | 10:17 AM EDT
Jun 26, 2023 | 2:06 PM EDT
Jun 22, 2023 | 5:58 PM EDT
Jun 15, 2023 | 2:59 PM EDT
May 25, 2023 | 2:02 PM EDT
Jul 12, 2023 | 3:09 PM EDT
Jul 12, 2023 | 1:51 PM EDT
Jul 7, 2023 | 2:57 PM EDT
Jun 23, 2023 | 12:13 PM EDT
Jun 19, 2023 | 12:26 PM EDT
Jun 14, 2023 | 3:35 PM EDT
When I unwrapped the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022), I was excited to finally play with a low-cost tablet. It’s a device that people can easily afford, and upon first impression, it felt great in my hand.
However, once I turned it on, it became clear this isn’t the tablet for me. The form factor is perfect, and the screen quality tradeoff makes sense for the price, but the processor in this so-called new tablet is very slow — far too slow for 2022.
There are a few use cases for the Fire HD 8, so it’s best not to dismiss it entirely at first glance, but think of it as a single-use device and more like an e-reader or a portable video player. Through that lens, the price and functionality make more sense, but as a tablet experience, the software and speed feel immediately dated.
The Amazon Fire HD 8 isn’t bad if you want to watch TV or read an e-book, but browsing the web is downright painful, and social media apps like Twitter and Reddit are laggy. Want to pull out the keyboard and type something? Have fun. It’s going to take a while, and be prepared for typos as the keys lag. Adjusting the typeface through the same lag is equally frustrating. Everything is like this. If you’re just watching content on the tablet, it’s fine, but any form of interaction reveals how slow it truly is.
I could wax long about the subtle pros and cons of Amazon’s latest tablet, but when you get down to it, the device is suitable for kids, video chatting with elderly grandparents or for someone looking to get a little more out of their ereader.
The screen looks nice here, but it’s a little washed out and is a fingerprint magnet.
If you want a small screen to watch content on before bed, it isn’t terrible, but since the HD 8 doesn’t have access to Google services, there’s no YouTube app, which is a deal breaker for me, at least. Other apps like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime video are available. TikTok and Instagram also work well enough if you’d rather watch vertical video.
Since the tablet feels so bulky, sturdy and cheap, I don’t feel the need to put a case on it, but adding a kickstand to the back would make it a lot better as a portable movie or TV-watching device. Better speakers would go a long way too. As it stands, the Fire HD 8’s speakers are fine, but for a device that markets itself as “designed for portable entertainment,” I didn’t expect them to sound this flat. It’s not an entirely fair comparison, but to offer a bit of context, my iPhone 14 Pro sounds about 3x as loud and far more detailed.
One great aspect of the Fire HD 8 is its MicroSD card slot and headphone jack.
On the more positive side, the Fire HD 8 offers excellent battery life. In standby, I can pick it up after a few days and it still has charge for me to browse the internet a bit, put it down, and repeat the cycle a few more times. I generally felt the need to force myself to use the Fire HD 8 for the purposes of this review. The only time I was really excited to use it was on the first night when I took it out of the box.
That feeling seemed to extend to my partner Alex as well. She used the tablet one night for fun since it was new, but after that, she never returned to it, even though we kept it within arms reach on a table near our couch. It’s just too laggy compared to most other modern smartphones and tablets. That said, the Amazon Fire HD 8 will work in a pinch for the elderly or children, but even then, a two or three-year-old iPad offers a better experience.
During the writing, Amazon had this tablet discounted on a lightning deal to $89, but it regularly retails for $119.99.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
© 2023 Blue Ant Media Privacy. Terms of use.