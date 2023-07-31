Valorant Update 4.10 (May 24) patch notes – Agent size updates, map changes, and more – Sportskeeda

Riot Games’ latest update to Valorant, Patch 4.10, brings progress bar consistency to a comprehensive roster of agents, some pixel collision improvements to Haven, bug fixes, and a substantial gameplay system overhaul.
Since its release, Riot Games’ competitive 5v5 first-person shooter has become the go-to choice for competitive and casual esports. The title offers balanced gameplay paired with an easy-to-learn, hard-to-master gameplay loop.
The consistent updates by the developers refine the live-service title to offer a fair, competitive title that is perfect for esports.
This article takes a detailed look at Patch 4.10, the latest update to Valorant.
Agent Progress/Charge Bars – Moved to a consistent location and made a consistent size on the following Agents:
Removed some pixel collisions in the following areas:
For more information on the below performance graphs and bug fixes, please check out the Gameplay Consistency Update 2 article.
Valorant is a free-to-play title on Windows PC, and players can jump right in today from the Riot Games launcher.
Quick Links
Be the first one to comment on this story