Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus on sale for 44% off – Notebookcheck.net

The Surface Pro is one of the most popular devices in Microsoft’s very own lineup of mobile devices, but unfortunately, the current 2022 model year of these versatile Windows tablets currently starts at around US$1,000 on Amazon. Therefore, frugal buyers might want to check out a new deal on the slightly older but still very usable Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus.
More specifically, the reputable US-based retailer Antonline has put the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus on sale for US$579 on eBay, which is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for this Windows tablet bundle that already includes the black Surface Type Cover. In comparison to the official list price, this deal offers US$450 in savings. The base model of the Surface Pro 7 Plus is further equipped with the efficient Core i5-1135G7 Quad-Core processor from Intel’s Tiger Lake family, 8GB of soldered LPDDR4X memory, a fairly small 128GB SSD and a 12.3-inch 2.8K IPS touchscreen.
Please check out our in-depth review for further impressions on the Surface Pro 7 Plus. Among other things, we praised the tablet’s good-looking display, the passive and therefore completely silent cooling system as well as the stable chassis. For a massively discounted sale price of US$579, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus makes a great secondary or even primary device for casual users who are in the market for a versatile 2-in-1 Windows machine in the US$500 price range.
Disclaimer: Notebookcheck is not responsible for price changes carried out by retailers. The discounted price or deal mentioned in this item was available at the time of writing and may be subject to time restrictions and/or limited unit availability.
Antonline (eBay), Image: Microsoft
