Kuszynski and Sargent to Receive MAC Medal of Excellence Awards – WMUBroncos.com

CLEVELAND – Peter Kuszynski from the Western Michigan men’s tennis team and Hannah Sargent from the WMU women’s soccer team will receive the Mid-American Conference Medal of Excellence Award during the 2023 Honors Dinner Ceremony at the Metropolitan at the 9 Hotel in Cleveland as part of the MAC Spring Meetings.

The MAC Medal of Excellence is an award presented annually to one male and one female student-athlete from the graduating class of each of the 12 conference member institutions. To be honored with the Medal of Excellence Award, student-athletes had to participate on the varsity level in a conference sponsored sport and shown evidence of academic success with a minimum 3.50 accumulative grade-point average, exhibited athletics excellence, leadership and service. Selection of the recipients was made by each MAC institution.

Kuszynski recently wrapped up his career as one of the winningest athletes in program history. Kuszynski graduates with 197 total career wins, marking him seventh all-time. Kuszynski is also one of just nine players to reach 100 singles wins in WMU history. The Markham, Ontario, native won three MAC Regular Season Championships and two MAC Tournament Championships with the Broncos. He earned a degree in finance with a 3.76 GPA and was a three-time Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar Athlete, a three-time Academic All-MAC selection and a College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Selection. Away from the court, Kuszynski led many community service projects as a member of WMU’s Student-Athlete Advisory Council.

Sargent finished her career this past fall with the Broncos. Her 10 career shutouts as a goalkeeper ties her for third all-time in program history. She is also tied for the most wins in a season with 14. Sargent was a Third Team United Soccer Coaches All-North Region selection in 2020 and is a three-time Academic All-MAC honoree. Sargent was also twice named a CSC Academic All-District selection. She earned her degree in aerospace engineering with a 3.88 GPA.

