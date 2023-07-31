Deals: Record Low Prices Hit Apple's 2022 iPad and iPad Air (Up to … – MacRumors









In addition to a deal on AirPods Pro 2, today we’re also seeing Black Friday prices return for both the 2022 iPad and iPad Air. You’ll find all of these sales on Amazon and a few are matched at Best Buy.

Starting with Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad, you can get the 64GB Wi-Fi model for $399.00 in all four colors, down from $449.00. This was a sale that became super rare over Black Friday and only B&H Photo had it for a short time.

Every other model of the 2022 iPad is on sale at $50 off as well. You can get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $549.00, the 64GB Cellular iPad is on sale for $549.00, and the 256GB Cellular is on sale for $699.00. Nearly every model has all colors at a discount.

Moving to the new iPad Air, the 64GB Wi-Fi model has hit $499.99, down from $599.00. This one is available in all five colors except Pink, and it’s an all-time low price that’s even beating the low prices we saw on Black Friday.



Similar to the iPad, the 2022 iPad Air is also seeing massive discounts across many of its different configurations, all at $99 off. The 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air is on sale for $649.99 and the 64GB Cellular iPad Air is on sale for $649.99. Only Best Buy has the 256GB Cellular model at $99 off.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

