Dogecoin Price Jumps After Twitter Switches Logo to Shiba Inu – The Wall Street Journal









LIVE COVERAGE | CONCLUDED

Last Updated:

April 3, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT

Updated 4 months ago

By

Vicky Ge Huang

The token started out as a parody less than a decade ago. (Dado Ruvic/REUTERS)

Twitter updated its website logo to the shiba inu symbol representing the cryptocurrency dogecoin—and the price of the joke token soared.

The token was recently up about 15% from its price 24 hours earlier, according to CoinDesk, giving back some gains from earlier in the day.

Elon Musk, who took over Twitter last year, has long favored dogecoin, once suggesting that the token is better for transactions than bitcoin.

WSJ Membership

Customer Service

Tools & Features

Ads

More

Dow Jones Products

WSJ Membership

Customer Service

Tools & Features

Ads

More

Copyright © 2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

source







