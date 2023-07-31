Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 3 – TV Guide









Giancarlo Esposito, Kaleidoscope

While you lounged around in your new pajamas and watched bad Christmas movies, Netflix had a busy holiday break, pumping out tons of new releases that have made it onto the Netflix Top 10 Movies and Shows lists. The most-watched show of the new year goes to Kaleidoscope, a heist drama with a tempting gimmick: You can watch the episodes in any order (but let’s be real: hitting "watch next episode" is still the easiest, and that’s what we’ll all do). Other shows new to the list since we last checked in include the spy thriller Treason, the Korean drama The Glory, and Ginny & Georgia, which people are watching in anticipation of Season 2. On the movies list, it’s no surprise that Glass Onion is No. 1, followed by Noah Baumbach’s perplexing White Noise and the family film Matilda: The Musical.

But as we all know, popular doesn’t necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they’re actually worth watching or not. We’ve also added what’s new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey, Ginny & Georgia

For fans of: Streaming gimmicks, freedom of choice, heists

Is it good?: It’s a decent thriller unnecessarily packaged in a "watch in any order you want" format

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 1

For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths

Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 2

For fans of: Rom-coms by the numbers, American idiocy

Is it good?: It’s not very good, but you’ll click "watch next episode" anyway

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 3

For fans of: Noah Centineo, the CIA

Is it good?: Absolutely not

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 4

For fans of: Spy thrillers, short series

Is it good?: It’s an okay British espionage miniseries

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 5

For fans of: K-dramas, revenge stories, creepy schoolgirls

Is it good?: Fans of Korean television will gobble up this sinister vengeance story

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 7

For fans of: High school dramas, murder dramas, and relationship dramas all in one

Is it good?: It’s an addictive, twisty, genre-bending binger (Season 2 comes out Jan. 5)

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 10

For fans of: The Witcher, unnecessary prequels

Is it good?: Keep your coin in your pocket and just wait for the new season of the flagship series [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 6

For fans of: Sexy times, murder mysteries, lots of near-nudity, some regular nudity

Is it good?: No, but you’ll watch anyway when no one is watching you

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: n/a

For fans of: Squid Game, deadly games

Is it good?: Yep

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 8

Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, White Noise

For fans of: Knives Out, fun mysteries, great casts

Is it good?: You betcha [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 1

For fans of: Polarizing movies, family dramas, airborne toxic events

Is it good?: Some say yes, some say hell no

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 2

For fans of: Emma Thompson, Roald Dahl’s Matilda

Is it good?: Yep, good family fun

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 3

For fans of: Little weird-looking things, kids movies

Is it good?: Yeah it’s fine

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 4

For fans of: Family reunions, horror films

Is it good?: It wants to be good, but it is not

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 5

For fans of: Deadpool-esque direction and humor, blood, Bad Bunny

Is it good?: It’s just fine, but it’s exactly what it needs to be

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 6

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 7

For fans of: Americans in foreign lands, Owen Wilson being serious

Is it good?: There’s no escape from this bad movie

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: n/a

For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song

Is it good?: Kids love it because it’s a lot of fun

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: 10

For fans of: Adam Sandler, prison, football

Is it good?: It’s just fine

Trailer | Yesterday’s rank: n/a

