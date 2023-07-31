Everything you need to know about Amazon's electric delivery vans … – About Amazon









Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge in 2019 and made a commitment to achieve net-zero carbon by 2040. As part of that Pledge, Amazon also announced a partnership with Rivian to bring 100,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road by 2030 and got to work on designing a new state-of-the-art delivery vehicle.

In three short years, a simple sketch turned into the custom electric delivery vehicles on the road today. With its commitment to have all 100,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road by 2030, Amazon will eliminate millions of metric tons of carbon per year.

Check out the following Q&As to learn more about Amazon’s custom vans and what Amazon is doing to decarbonize its transportation network.

Amazon began rolling out its electric delivery vans in the summer of 2022 and now has more than 5,000 across the U.S.

Amazon has also brought the custom vans to Europe and recently announced more than 300 will hit the road in Germany, joining a fleet of thousands of electric vans already in operation in Europe.

Amazon’s custom electric vans are on the road making deliveries in more than 800 cities and regions across the country, including Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Cleveland, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Grand Rapids, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Madison, Nashville, New York, Newark, Oakland, Omaha, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, Provo, Rochester, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Jose, Santa Rosa, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa, and Toledo. Amazon is also rolling out vans in Alpharetta, Charlotte, Miami, and Orlando.

To date, Amazon’s vans from Rivian have delivered more than 150 million packages to customers in the U.S.

Amazon’s custom electric vehicles are packed with industry-leading safety, navigation, and design features, including the following:

In addition to ordering 100,000 custom electric delivery vehicles from Rivian, Amazon has put more than 15 models of electric vehicles on the road, including delivery vehicles, e-cargo bikes, and e-rickshaws, to test and learn across the U.S., the European Union, and India.

Amazon remains committed to delivering products safely while continuing to innovate and find new ways to reduce packaging and increase recyclability. Since 2015, we have invested in materials, processes, and technologies that have reduced per-shipment packaging weight by 38% and eliminated over 1.5 million tons of packaging material.

Amazon is also investing in solutions like green hydrogen and other alternative fuel methods, such as ultra-low carbon electrofuels, for our delivery and operations.

Amazon also announced plans to invest more than 1 billion euros over the next five years to further electrify and decarbonize its transportation network across Europe, part of the company’s work to deliver packages to customers more sustainably. The investment is also intended to drive innovation across the industry and encourage more public charging infrastructure, which will help enable the broader transportation industry to more quickly reduce emissions.

