Amazon Prime Day 2022: deals on Echo, Echo Show and Echo Dot smart speakers – CBS News

By Lily Rose

Updated on: July 12, 2022

Prime Day has finally arrived, and there has never been a better time to buy an Amazon Echo device. Multiple versions of the Amazon smart speaker are on sale right now during Amazon Prime Day 2022. We’ve found the best Amazon deals on the Echo, Echo Dot and Echo show that you can shop today.

Top products in this article:

Amazon Echo (4th Gen), $60 (regularly $100)

Echo Show 8 (1st Gen), $55 (regularly $110)

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), $35 (regularly $85)

Shop deep discounts on multiple generations of Echo devices including the Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Show, and save up to 60%. Whether you’re a first-time Amazon Echo buyer or planning to upgrade to a new Amazon Echo model (or two, or three!), check out these deals on the Amazon smart speaker and see which one is right for your home.

This third-generation Echo Dot (2018) is $22 off right now. The speaker features voice controls to play and pause music, answer questions, get the latest news, check the weather and more.

The Echo Dot is compatible with a variety of other smart home devices. When connected to Wi-Fi, it can control home lights, adjust your smart thermostat, lock your door and more.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen), $18 (regularly $40)

Amazon has deeply discounted the fourth-generation Amazon Echo (2020) during Amazon Prime Day. This smart speaker includes all the same smart functions as the Amazon Echo Dot, and then some.

One such added function is Alexa Guard. The home-protection feature will give you mobile alerts if your Echo device detects the sound of a smoke alarm or glass breaking while you’re away. (You can upgrade to Alexa Guard Plus for $4.99 per month or $49 per year and get access to a 24/7 emergency helpline, plus other safety features. A one-month free trial is available.)

The fourth-generation Amazon Echo is available in three colors.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen), $60 (regularly $100)

Here’s a huge Prime Day deal: Right now on Amazon, you can get the latest model of the Amazon Echo Dot for 60% off its list price.

The fourth-generation Echo Dot (2020) is a smaller variation of the Amazon Echo. The Amazon smart speaker can be used to voice-control your home, make calls hands-free, ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. Choose from three colors.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen), $20 (reduced from $50)

Amazon makes an Echo Dot designed for kids, and it’s on sale too. The device comes with a free, one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. Amazon Kids+ features thousands of hours of kid-friendly Audible books, interactive games and educational skills.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) kids, $25 (regularly $60)

The Echo Show 8 (2019) is 50% off right now.

This Echo smart speaker features an 8-inch HD screen and stereo sound. It’s great for video calling, watching movie trailers, streaming news clips and more. Use voice control to monitor your security cameras, control smart lights and adjust smart thermostats.

You can pair your Amazon Photos account with this device to turn your home screen into a digital photo frame. Right now, Amazon will give you $20 in Amazon credit when you upload a photo to Amazon Photos.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Gen), $55 (regularly $110)

Save $50 on the Echo Show 5 ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Released in 2021, the Echo Show 5 does everything the Echo Show 8 can do, including taking and storing photos. It features a 5-inch screen. Prime members also get unlimited cloud photo storage.

Choose from three colors.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), $35 (regularly $85)

Amazon also makes an Echo Show 5 designed for kids. The device comes with a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) kids, $40 (regularly $95)

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site’s expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she’s not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she’s writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

