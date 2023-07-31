What To Do If Your AirPods Keep Disconnecting – Screen Rant









AirPods that keep disconnecting from an iPhone or iPad can be annoying, but there are various fixes that might help to solve the problem.

AirPods are generally reliable earbuds but there may be times when they disconnect from a device. The wireless earbuds were first launched in 2016, alongside the iPhone 7. Since then, the Cupertino-based technology company has released multiple models with features like wireless charging, active noise cancellation, and Transparency mode, among others.

As of now, Apple sells four models. The AirPods (2nd Generation) are the oldest and the most affordable, priced at $129. Then came AirPods Pro, which are available to buy for $249. Apple also launched the AirPods Max in 2020 and these over-ear headphones are currently available for $529. Most recently, the company released AirPods 3, priced at $179.

If experiencing connection issues, the user should first try reconnecting their AirPods by putting them back in the charging case and then taking them out again after a few seconds. The AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro feature Apple’s W1 and H1 chip, respectively, which enables these devices to instantly connect to an iPhone or iPad. While reconnecting the AirPods, make sure that they are close to the phone or tablet. If this doesn’t work, it might be worth disabling Bluetooth through the device’s Control Center and then enabling it again after a few moments. Alternatively, enabling and disabling Airplane mode is another way to reset the connection. As MUO points out, there are some other fixes that are worth trying.

Disabling ear detection and automatic switching can also help to fix disconnecting AirPods. To disable automatic ear detection, head to Settings, followed by Bluetooth, and then tap on the information icon next to the connection status of the AirPods. In the window that opens, locate Automatic Ear Detection and disable the feature. When enabled, it is supposed to detect when the user wears and removes the AirPods, but wriggling the earbuds could cause the ear detection to malfunction. If the AirPods are commonly used with multiple Apple devices such as an iPhone, iPad, and a Mac, disabling automatic switching on all devices might help to solve the problem.

If the AirPods continue to disconnect, even after trying all the methods mentioned above, check whether the firmware version is up to date. Open Settings > General > About > AirPods and locate the firmware version. The latest firmware version will depend on when checked, but to apply any outstanding updates, keep the earbuds in the charging case and connect the case to a power source. Then activate the internet on the connected Apple device and keep it close to the charging case. Once the AirPods are completely charged, they will automatically look for any updates and install any that are available. If this doesn’t help either, it might be worth considering resetting the AirPods and/or their network settings, with contacting Apple Support a final option.

