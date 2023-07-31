Google Pixel Watch 2: latest news, rumors and everything we want to see

The original Google Pixel Watch finally gave us the own-brand Google smartwatch we’ve been waiting for, but there was certainly room for improvement – which is why we’re excited about growing rumors for the Google Pixel Watch 2.

That first Pixel Watch only arrived as recently as October last year, so it’s slightly surprising to hear rumors of a successor so soon. We thought Google might repeat its launch strategy for that original smartwatch – teasing the Pixel Watch 2 at Google I/O 2023, ahead of a full launch later in 2023 – but the company’s annual showcase came and went without a whisper regarding any new wearable products.

Still, rumors certainly suggest that Google is working on the Google Pixel Watch 2 – and even though we haven’t heard any specifics about its features just yet, we’ll be adding them to this article when do they do begin to emerge.

In the meantime, you’ll find our best guesses at the Pixel Watch 2 release date and price below, followed by a wishlist of what we want to see from the device.

The price could be similar to that of the original Pixel Watch (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

We don’t know when the Pixel Watch 2 will be launched, but given that the smartwatch industry generally tends to move in yearly cycles, there’s a fair chance that the device will go on sale around a year after the original Pixel Watch.

That would mean a full launch in or around October 2023, coinciding with the release of the Google Pixel 8, which itself is likely to land in October 2023.

As for the price, it will inevitably have a similar cost to the current Pixel Watch, which starts at $350 / £340 / AU$550. That’s just speculation for now, mind.

Google Pixel Watch 2: news and leaks

The first rumors about a Pixel Watch 2 started to emerge in the run-up to Google I/O 2023 in May.

Renowned leaker Evan Blass tweeted the name ‘Pixel Watch 2’, hinting that the smartwatch was pretty much confirmed for a reveal at Google’s big developer conference.

This followed earlier leaks from well-known leaker Jon Prosser, who in early May predicted that “Google is planning two watches for later this fall”, including the new Pixel Watch and also a version for kids that may have Fitbit branding.

Google recently released some updated developer guidelines for Wear OS , including a mandatory dark background for all apps and tiles. (Image credit: Google)

So far, we don’t really have any specs or features for the Pixel Watch 2. But there are a few things we can predict. For one, it will unquestionably run Wear OS; not only does the current Pixel Watch sport the same platform, Google makes the platform, so it would be ludicrous for the Pixel Watch 2 to run anything else.

The device will presumably also retain most of the features of the current model, which – beyond all of the standard smartwatch features like a built-in GPS, accelerometer and gyroscope – includes an ECG.

We expect the Pixel Watch 2 to bring back its predecessor’s domed display, too, as well as its rotating digital crown and band mechanisms. As is typical of follow-up devices, we’re also hoping to see improved durability specs.

Four new watch faces, which are apparently going to be exclusive to the second-gen Pixel Watch, have leaked out. They give us a better idea of the software interface and how you’re going to be able to customize it.

The Pixel Watch 2 will bring four new faces with it (Image credit: Android Authority / Google)

Google Pixel Watch 2: what we want to see

As good as the Pixel Watch is, there are lots of things Google can do to make the Pixel Watch 2 even better, including the following:

1. Multiple sizes

The Pixel Watch’s size won’t be ideal for everyone (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The Google Pixel Watch is a one-size-fits-all device, which, of course, inevitably means that it’s not the ideal size for everyone.

In fairness, it arguably strikes the best balance possible for a wearable that’s only going to come in one size, but we’d still much rather be given the choice; like you get with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Apple Watch 8, for example – both of which come in two sizes.

2. Simpler band switching

One of the main issues we’ve found with the Google Pixel Watch is how tricky it is to switch the bands. Google has opted for a proprietary system, making for a rather limited selection of compatible straps out the gate.

Proprietary systems sometimes make the process of swapping bands easier than it otherwise would be, but the opposite is true with the DSLR camera lens-inspired mechanism at work on the Pixel Watch.

Once we got to grips with it, the system proved less painful, but there’s certainly a learning curve, so this is definitely something we hope Google refines for the Pixel Watch 2.

3. A smaller bezel

The Google Pixel Watch has a thick bezel (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Despite having a moderately premium price, the Google Pixel Watch has a massive bezel around its circular screen that works against its otherwise high-quality look and feel, and makes it seem cheaper than it is.

Thanks to some smart user interface choices by Google, the bezel isn’t particularly noticeable most of the time, but it’s still a shocking size for a modern smartwatch. As such, we want to see this shrunk by the time people slap the Google Pixel Watch 2 on their wrists.

4. Make it comfier to sleep in

Our review found that the dome-shaped back of the Pixel Watch made it slightly uncomfortable to sleep in, and it even woke our reviewer from their slumber on multiple occasions.

This obviously isn’t ideal, and while some sleepers may not have this issue, we’d like the Pixel Watch 2 to have a flat back, so that no one loses sleep over it.

5. Better Fitbit integration

The Google Pixel Watch is a full-blown Fitbit device, with access to a dedicated Fitbit app and Fitbit Premium features (it comes with six months access as part of the price).

However, this all feels unnecessarily disjointed, as you need a separate Fitbit account to access many of the health and fitness features on the Pixel Watch, while a Google account handles everything else.

Since Google now owns Fitbit, it doesn’t seem like too much to ask for your Google account to work as your Fitbit login, too. As such, we hope this is all streamlined in time for the Pixel Watch 2; as that would set it on a path to becoming one killer wearable and perhaps one of the best smartwatches out there.

If you can’t wait that long, why not check out our rundown of the best smartwatch deals available right now?