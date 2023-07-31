Home Latest News Google Pixel Watch 2: latest news, rumors and everything we want to...

Google Pixel Watch 2: latest news, rumors and everything we want to see

By
Bill Taylor
-




The original Google Pixel Watch finally gave us the own-brand Google smartwatch we’ve been waiting for, but there was certainly room for improvement – which is why we’re excited about growing rumors for the Google Pixel Watch 2.

That first Pixel Watch only arrived as recently as October last year, so it’s slightly surprising to hear rumors of a successor so soon. We thought Google might repeat its launch strategy for that original smartwatch – teasing the Pixel Watch 2 at Google I/O 2023, ahead of a full launch later in 2023 – but the company’s annual showcase came and went without a whisper regarding any new wearable products. 


source



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR