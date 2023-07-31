Home Latest News OnePlus Open: Everything we know so far about the OnePlus foldable

OnePlus Open: Everything we know so far about the OnePlus foldable

By
Deidre Richardson
-




There’s a growing market for foldables, and while Samsung has managed to build an early lead in this category with the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Chinese manufacturers are now turning their attention to this burgeoning category. 

Xiaomi’s Mix Fold 2 combines a svelte design with stellar cameras and gorgeous AMOLED screens, the Honor Magic Vs is a viable alternative to Samsung that’s now available globally, and the OPPO Find N2 Flip is one of my favorite devices. 


source



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR