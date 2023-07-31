iOS 17 Leaks: Apple leak reveals numerous changes for upcoming iOS version and iPhone 15 Pro Max – The Economic Times









New York-headquartered investment firm Tiger Global informed its limited partners (LPs) last week that it has completed its exit from Flipkart, snagging $3.5 billion in total gains over the past few years of a phased selloff, two people in the know of the matter told ET.

India Inc is gradually stepping up capital expenditure, buoyed by improving balance sheets and rising cash flows, an ETIG analysis shows.

The Nirma Group is the frontrunner to acquire Glenmark Life Sciences (GLS), an 82.84% subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. The Ahmedabad-based detergents-to-cement conglomerate emerged as the sole bidder late last week, the deadline to submit firm offers for the business, said people with knowledge of the matter.

For mass adoption of EVs, the cost has to come down: Tarun Garg, Hyundai’s India COO

Declining dollar fuels EM equity rally. But inflation overhang in the US, UK remains a worry.

Cipla in talks for a private-equity deal? Here’s what could be on the mind of founder Yusuf Hamied.

Communal clashes break out in Nuh, Haryana

Over 36.91 lakh people have filed ITR today

4G-enabled JioBook unveiled at Rs 16,499

ITC won’t buy stake in hotels if BAT exits

Yogi’s Gyanvapi remark sparks row; Owaisi reacts

Rule 267 vs 176: Parl logjam over Manipur

Maruti Q1 Results: PAT rises to Rs 2,485 cr

Pawar set to felicitate PM; oppn unhappy

Ruckus in Delhi MCD house over flooding

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Gyanvapi mosque

