The best headphones for 2023 (and why they've made our list)

The need to know: Like the existing Bose QuietComfort series of over-the-ear headphones, the Bose 700 headphones aim to deliver high-quality audio while canceling out the noise around you.

Many headphones with ANC have at least one level of noise cancellation, plus a transparency mode, so you’re not completely unaware of the world around you in every situation. The Bose 700s amp that up tenfold, giving you ten different adjustable levels of ANC, plus one level without, for the ultimate customization experience. You can adjust either from the app, or between the three favorite settings on the headphones themselves. When Mashable tech reporter Alex Perry tested out these headphones, he found they worked effortlessly in multiple loud scenarios: “I’ve tried these out in the lively Mashable office, on the busy streets of New York City, and even in a particularly noisy bar. In every scenario, I couldn’t hear much, except for what I chose to listen to.”

The adjustable ANC will run a bit more, as these headphones start at $379, but for many, they could be more than worth it.

The nice to know: The Bose 700s are as easy to use as they are to look at. Pairing is as simple as with any other Bluetooth device, though the Bose app used for pairing can have a little trouble switching between devices. Once you’re done with that, there’s a typical array of touch commands on the right side. Phone calls also come through especially clearly, as a four-microphone system isolates your voice, so both you and the person you’re talking to have an easy-to-hear call, despite the hustle and bustle around you.

As for comfort, they’re not quite at the level of the Bose QC 45s, and can feel more noticeable after hours of wear. Still, the stainless steel headband feels light yet reliable, the rubber padding on its interior rests well on the top of your head, and the foam earcups are plenty comfortable to wear for pretty heavy use.