Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 Use Cutting-Edge OLED Technology and Samsung Wants to Show it Off

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 hit the market only a few days ago, and it seems like Samsung wants to shed light on the amazing technology that has gone into making these devices possible. Of course, a foldable display is not something that is easy to make, and making improvements to an already available design is already difficult. Samsung Display, however, wants to achieve perfection, and that’s why the new foldable phones are equipped with some of the most cutting-edge technology, making them better than what is available in the market.

Now, I get it. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 may not look like massive upgrades over their past generations, but honestly, a lot has changed under the hood, and that is why Samsung Display has shared some infographics, talking to us about how the displays in these new foldable phones are a lot more advanced than meets the eye.

Let’s start with the Galaxy Z Fold 5, we already know the specs, so we are not going to get into those. The new foldable’s hinge has a curvature of just 1.6R, making it one of the smallest curvatures, and according to Samsung Display, this helps reduce the stress on the display, as it offers a seamless design. Another noticeable improvement here is that Samsung Display has worked on ensuring that the new fold mechanism survives in extreme weather. The phone can survive 150,000 folds in 60C, 200,000 in 25C, and 30,000 folds in -20C.

In addition to that, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has an improved under-panel or under-display camera that offers a better overall experience, but the technology is still developing, and it will take some time before it fully evolves.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, has a 1.9R curvature. It still uses the same Flex Hinge that Samsung has been marketing, meaning that you are not going to get any gap here and, of course, the biggest selling point.

Of course, only time will tell how well the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 hold up once they are released and out in the market. The phones are going to hit the shelves on 11th August, next month. You can preorder the devices now and receive various benefits depending on the region you are in. As always, we’ll keep you posted as more details about Samsung’s latest foldable phones show up.