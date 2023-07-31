Samsung Galaxy S24+ stops by Geekbench, S24 Ultra’s battery certified

With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 already announced, it’s time to turn our attention to the next big launch from Samsung’s camp – the Galaxy S24 series. A new series of listings for the Galaxy S24+ (SM-S926) and S24 Ultra (SM-S928) are revealing some key details about the upcoming devices.







Samsung Galaxy S24+ (SM-926) Geekbench scorecard

The Geekbench listing for the S24+ shows the device is equipped with a chipset codenamed “pineapple” which is speculated to be the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The listing reports a prime core clocked @ 3.3GHz alongside 3x cores clocked @ 3.15GHz, 2x cores working @ 2.96GHz and 2x cores @ 2.27GHz. The listing also confirms an Adreno 750 GPU. The device managed 2,233 single-core points and a 6,661 multi-core score. The only other details revealed are that the device boots Android 14 and is paired with 8GB RAM.

In related news, the Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra appeared in the TUV certification database revealing the battery capacities for both devices.









Samsung Galaxy S24+ (EB-BS926ABY) and S24 Ultra (EB-BS926ABY) battery certifications

The S24+ is listed with a 4,755 mAh rated battery capacity with the battery boasting the EB-BS926ABY identifier. The S24 Ultra is equipped with a 4,855 mAh rated battery with the EB-BS926ABY model number.

