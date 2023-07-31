ABC News Live pulled from the Roku Channel – The Desk











Roku users who regularly watch live news through the free, ad-supported Roku Channel service might notice they have one less channel to watch their current events programming.

Earlier this month, ABC News Live was removed from the Roku Channel after an agreement between Roku and the Walt Disney Company lapsed, according to a person familiar with the matter. The streaming news network was first made available on the Roku Channel in 2018.

Roku users who want access to ABC News Live can still watch the channel through a handful of other apps, including the ABC News app for Roku, on Comcast’s Xumo Play, through YouTube, on Fox’s Tubi and via Sling Freestream. Subscribers of Hulu, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV and Fubo TV can also access a live feed of ABC News Live from within those apps.

ABC News Live offers a handful of news and current events-centric programming, including simulcasts of ABC’s early morning news programs “World News Now” and “America This Morning,” a video version of the ABC News podcast “Start Here” and replays of “GMA 3,” “The View,” “Nightline” and “World News Tonight.”

ABC News Live also streams its own evening newscast called “ABCNL with Linsey Davis,” which replays throughout the night. Breaking news is covered from ABC’s network news studios in New York and Washington, with the ability to pull live coverage from 200 ABC stations and affiliates across the country during breaking news.

The Roku Channel still offers live access to a number of other free news streams, including NBC News Now, LiveNow from Fox, Scripps News, Fox Weather, AccuWeather Now, Reuters, Yahoo Finance and WeatherNation.

—

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify ABC News Live’s ability to pull breaking news coverage from stations and affiliates, and to correct the locations of the network’s own live news broadcasts.

Read More

Matthew Keys is an award-winning journalist who covers the intersection of media, journalism and technology as publisher of The Desk. He is based in Northern California.

Former FCC official joins fight against WTXF license renewal

Nexstar calls Nielsen measuring tools ‘inadequate,’ seeks alternative

OutKick begins distributing shows through Fox Nation

AMC raising the price of Shudder streaming service

Comcast’s Sky wins court order to block illegal streaming services

Don Geronimo, ex-Sacramento radio host, fired in D.C.

Best Buy starts selling Xumo-powered TVs from Hisense

TheDesk.net, published by Matthew Keys, covers radio and television broadcasting; streaming media; technology; journalism and social media.

Copyright © 2013-2023 Solano Media, LLC. All rights reserved, except where otherwise noted.

Standards & Ethics Statement | Privacy Policy | Proudly hosted by Skystra

source







