Google Tensor G3: Details revealed for new chipset powering Pixel … – Notebookcheck.net

Reportedly, Google still plans to use an Exynos 2300-derived chipset in the Pixel 8 series, which is expected to arrive this autumn. For context, Google may showcase the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in May during I/O 2023, which could also be when Google releases the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. Incidentally, renders for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro emerged earlier this week, revealing several design changes from the current Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
Like the Tensor G2, the Tensor G3 is rumoured to be a modified version of Samsung’s Exynos platform rather than a mere re-branding exercise. With Samsung having ditched Exynos chipsets this year for its flagship smartphones, the Tensor G3 could be the first real outing for the Exynos 2300. Reputedly, the Tensor G3 has three CPU core clusters, mirroring its predecessor. However, the Tensor G3 will have different core counts across two of its three clusters, with the Tensor G2 offering two prime cores, two performance cores and four efficiency cores. In comparison, the Tensor G3 is said to feature one Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.09 GHz, four Cortex-A715 performance cores with a 2.65 GHz peak clock speed and four Cortex-A510 cores at 2.1 GHz serving its efficiency cluster.
Moreover, the Tensor G3 will also contain the Xclipse 930, a successor to the Xclipse 920 from the Exynos 2200. For reference, the Xclipse 920 fell slightly short of the Adreno 730 in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the A15 Bionic GPU in our benchmarks. It remains to be seen whether the Tensor G3 will be manufactured on 4 nm or 5 nm processes, though. Presumably, Samsung Foundry will manufacture the nodes rather than TSMC, for better or worse.
Purchase the Google Pixel Buds Pro on Amazon
@_ImJason via Wccftech, @OnLeaks & Smartprix – Image credit
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Home Latest News Google Tensor G3: Details revealed for new chipset powering Pixel … –...