Here is how to get a $50 discount on a Galaxy Z Flip5 or Z Fold5 from Samsung US

If you missed the pre-registration bonus, you still have a chance to pick up a $50 discount on both the Flip and the Z Fold5. Note that the discount is applied directly at checkout and is available only through the following links to the Samsung US online store:

You might not want to wait too long as the shipping dates for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 in the US have already started to slip back – the phone is set to release on August 11 and you can still get the Graphite and Lavender colorways on that date. However, all the others are now showing August 25 as the delivery date.













Samsung.com exclusive colors for the Galaxy Z Flip5: Gray, Blue, Green and Yellow

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 shipping times are mostly set for August 11, except the Blue, which has fallen back to August 25. The Blue along with the Gray are two colorways exclusive to Samsung.com. The Z Flip5 also has exclusive color options if you go through the Samsung store: Gray, Blue, Green and Yellow.









Samsung.com exclusive colors for the Galaxy Z Fold5: Gray and Blue

By the way, the $50 discount offer is also available for the Galaxy Tab S9 trio and the two Galaxy Watch6 models too, you can get it only through these links:

Note that if you have the $50 credit from the pre-reservation deal, you should use that one as these $50 don’t stack with them. Trade-in credits do stack and as a reminder, students and teachers can claim a 15% discount on their purchase.

You can check out our hands on reviews of all of these devices for more details on what’s new and improved.