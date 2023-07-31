'Loki' Season 2 trailer: Ke Huy Quan joins in on the time-travel fun

After a mind-boggling Season 1 finale that shattered the Marvel timeline as we know it, Loki is back. And from the looks of the Season 2 trailer, everyone’s favorite god of mischief is in more trouble than ever before.

Upon returning to the Time Variance Authority, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has begun slipping through time — a process neither TVA agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) or TVA tech specialist OB (Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan) know how to stop. But that’s not the only problem our TVA team is facing: Loki variant Sylvia (Sophia Di Martino) is still on the loose, and the threat of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) draws ever nearer. One quick scene in the trailer even features a version of Kang known as Victor Timely (also Majors), an industrialist whose role in the season was teased in the end credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

To save the day, Loki and Mobius will go back to what they do best: good old fashioned time travel. Based on the trailer, they’re going to visit the Chicago World’s Fair of 1893 (home to the first-ever Ferris wheel and to notorious serial killer H.H. Holmes) and go on a trippy spacewalk. But will they be able to save the world in time?

Loki Season 2 premieres Oct. 6 on Disney+.