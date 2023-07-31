Apple's powerful M2 iPad Pro gets unexpected price cut – Creative Bloq

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.
Save up to $150 just weeks after release.
Apple’s latest iPad Pro is one of the tech giant’s best tablets yet. With the M2 chip, beautiful liquid retina display and excellent battery life it’s a real beast of a device that easily rivals a powerful laptop. Just a few weeks after the initial release, we’re already seeing some good M2 iPad Pro deals like this saving from Amazon where there is $100 off the M2 iPad Pro 12.9 – now
$1,099 $999 with 128GB of storage. If you’re looking for more storage, there is also $100 off the 256GB configuration where it’s now $1,199 $1,099.
UK buyers can also pick up a deal of their own. It’s not quite as good as it’s US counterpart, but right now Amazon has £50 off the iPad Pro 12.9 – now
£1,369 £1,319 and also £40 off the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro.
The iPad Pro is renowned for its excellent performance thanks to the powerful M2 chip, making it fast and reliable for heavy use. The Apple Pencil 2 support means it’s a great tool for digital artists and students, and the 12.9-inch size makes it perfect for creativity on the go whilst still giving you plenty of screen size to work with. You can also add a keyboard and turn it into a compact laptop, too.
Below we list the full details of the best M2 iPad Pro deals, and if you’re looking for even more great Apple savings make sure to follow our Apple Black Friday deals hub that has discounts on products like MacBooks, AirPods and everything else Apple.
Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2022, M2, WiFi):
$1,099 $999 at Amazon
Save $100: The 6th generation iPad Pro 12.9 might offer only an incremental upgrade in power from last year’s M1 device, but with $100 off, it makes sense to go for the newer model. It was only released on October 26, so we didn’t expect to see a deal this soon. Amazon has $100 off the 128GB WiFi configuration.
Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2022, M2, WiFi + 5G):
$1,399 $1,249 at B&H Photo
Save $150: If you prefer a WiFi and cellular configuration, B&H Photo has $150 off the 2022 iPad Pro 12.9 with 5G LTE connectivity and 256GB of storage. Another great early Black Friday saving, but be quick as stock is limited at the time of writing this.
Apple iPad Pro 11 (2022, M2, WiFi):
$1,098 $1,068 at B&H Photo
Save $30: B&H Photo also has a small saving on the smaller 11in M2 iPad Pro, which was released alongside the larger tablet above. This doesn’t have the Liquid Retina XDR screen of its larger sibling, but other than that specs are largely the same for a cheaper price (the discount is on the 256GB configuration).
Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2022, M2):
£1,369 £1,319 at Amazon
Save £60: There’s a saving on the 6th generation iPad Pro 12.9 in the UK too, which is very quick for a UK deal on a new Apple device. There are discounts on more configurations here too. The price above is for the 256GB model, but there’s a discount on the 512GB as well if you want more storage space.
Apple iPad Pro 11 (2022, M2): from
£899 £859 at Amazon
Save up to £50: And in the UK, we’ve got the first discounts to date on the smaller 11-inch M2 iPad Pro as well. The price above is for the 128GB configuration but there are savings on other capacities too.
Not in the US or UK? Deals above sold out? No worries, check out the best M2 iPad Pro deals in your area in the list below.
Read more:
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.
Creative Bloq is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.