iOS 17 release date: When to expect it – 9to5Mac

Apple launched the iOS 17 developer beta at WWDC in June and the first public beta on July 12. Whether you want to test out the public beta or are curious about the official launch, follow along for when to expect the iOS 17 release date.
Apple revealed its major new version of iOS at the WWDC keynote and launched the first developer beta within hours.
iOS 17 includes iPhone upgrades and changes like a new StandBy smart display mode, new Messages features, Live Voicemail, Contact Posters, new health features, and much more.
And for the first time, Apple also made the developer beta free for anyone by signing into its Apple Developer site with an Apple ID.
As mentioned above, Apple released the first iOS 17 developer beta on June 5 at WWDC.
Apple made the iOS 17 public beta available for everyone on July 12.
Here’s a look at the last four years of iOS releases:
With the ability to sign-up and install iOS betas right within iPhone Settings on iOS 16.4 and later, it’s easier than ever to test out the new OS this summer.
Are you planning to run the upcoming beta or will you wait for the polished, public release? Share down in the comments!
