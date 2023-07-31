Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 X3D gaming laptop unveiled: Features Ryzen 9 7945HX3D CPU, RTX 4090 GPU

Last week, AMD brought over its 3D V-Cache technology to its mobile CPUs with the launch of the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D mobile processor. The brand has unveiled that the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 X3D will be the first laptop to debut with this processor.

Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 X3D specs

The Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 X3D is a high-performance gaming laptop that will come with AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D processor based on the Zen 4 architecture, featuring 16 cores and 32 threads, with a generous 128 MB L3 cache. With a TDP of 55 watts, it balances power and efficiency.

The CPU has a base clock of 2.3 GHz and boosts up to 5.4 GHz. The Ryzen 9 79450HX3D also features the Radeon 610M iGPU with 2 RDNA 2 compute units. For gamers, this CPU will deliver 11% better performance at 70 watts and 23% at 40 watts when compared to the Ryzen 9 7945HX.

The laptop has a 17.3-inch IPS panel with WQHD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels). It features a maximum refresh rate of 240 Hz and incorporates G-Sync functionality for tear-free gameplay. Additionally, the display supports Dolby Vision, boasts a response time of 3 ms (grey to grey), and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It will be available with up to 32GB of DDR5-4800 RAM and 2 TB NVMe SSD.

The ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17 X3D features the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU with 16 GB of GDDR6 VRAM, capable of boosting up to 2090 MHz. It delivers impressive graphics performance with a power consumption of 175 watts.

The laptop offers a range of interfaces, including Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI 2.1, RJ-45 with a speed of 2.5 Gbit/s, USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, and USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with G-Sync support. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E for fast wireless connectivity. Additionally, there is a headphone/microphone combo jack for audio needs.

The ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17 X3D will be released in the US on August 22, 2023, and the retail price is yet to be disclosed.

(Source)