Wordle Today (#772): Wordle answer and hints for July 31

We have the solution to Wordle (#772) on July 31, as well as some helpful hints to help you figure out the answer yourself, right here. We’ve placed the answer at the bottom of the page, so we don’t ruin the surprise before you’ve had a chance to work through the clues. So let’s dive in, starting with a reminder of yesterday’s answer.

Yesterday’s Wordle answer

Let’s start by first reminding ourselves of yesterday’s Wordle answer for those new to the game or who don’t play it daily, which was “bathe.” So we can say that the Wordle answer today definitely isn’t that. Now, with that in mind, perhaps take another stab at it using one of these Wordle starting words and circle back if you have no luck.

Hints for today’s Wordle

Still can’t figure it out? We have today’s Wordle answer right here, below. But first, one more thing: Let’s take a look at three hints that could help you find the solution, without giving it away, so there’s no need to feel guilty about keeping your streak alive — you put in some work, after all! Or just keep scrolling for the answer.

Today’s Wordle starts with the letter S.

Today’s Wordle uses two vowels.

Today’s Wordle is an interest of thrifters and the title of a hit Taylor Swift song.

Today’s Wordle answer

No luck? Don’t sweat it — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

STYLE

Today’s Wordle definition

And here’s what it means, according to our good friend ChatGPT:

“Style” is a multifaceted term with various meanings depending on the context in which it is used. Here are some of the key definitions of “style”:

Manner or way of doing something: Style can refer to a distinctive manner or approach of doing something, whether it’s in writing, art, music, fashion, or any other creative or expressive activity. It encompasses the unique characteristics, techniques, and elements that set an individual’s or group’s work apart from others. Fashion and personal appearance: Style often refers to a person’s individual fashion choices and overall personal appearance. It includes clothing, accessories, grooming, and how someone carries themselves, reflecting their personality and taste. Artistic Expression: In art and design, style refers to the distinctive visual or conceptual characteristics that define an artist’s work. Each artist may have their own recognizable style that sets their creations apart from those of others. Distinctive Character or Quality: When something is said to have “style,” it means it possesses a unique and attractive quality that sets it apart in a positive and often fashionable way. Writing Style: In literature and writing, style refers to the way an author uses language, syntax, and literary devices to create a specific tone, mood, and overall impression in their work. Different authors may have distinct writing styles that make their works recognizable. Architectural Style: In architecture, style refers to the characteristic features and design elements that define a particular period, region, or school of architecture. For example, Gothic, Baroque, and Modernist are different architectural styles.

In summary, “style” encompasses the distinct and recognizable elements that characterize the way something is done, expressed, or presented. It is a way of identifying and expressing uniqueness and individuality in various forms of creativity and aesthetics.

Tips for tomorrow’s Wordle

It might seem like Wordle is all luck, but there are a few good practices you can use to help get as many clues as possible in just a few guesses, making it that much more likely you can figure out the final word before you run out of tries. The most important guess is your first, and the trick is to load up on vowels (A, E, I, O, and U).

Some popular starting words people have had good luck with are “adieu,” “media,” “arise,” and “radio.” Just make sure not to pick a word with double letters, or you’re wasting precious guesses. The aim here is to try to figure out which vowels the mystery word contains, then layer in common consonants and close in from there.

Your second word, assuming that the first one gave you a good jumping-off point, should begin to lean more heavily on common consonants like R, S, and T. More good ones here we’ve seen are “stern,” “irate,” and “atone.” You never want to reuse any letters from a prior round that showed up as gray — you know they aren’t in the word.

Now that’s all solved and the definition is taken care of, and you’re armed with some tips to crush tomorrow’s Wordle, here are some games like Wordle you can try today.

Editors’ Recommendations

























