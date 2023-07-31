New PS5 games 2023: most anticipated PS5 release dates

New PS5 games are releasing at a steady pace in 2023. Thanks to some delays last year, and some new announcements, this year is absolutely packed with game releases, from big-budget AAA titles to indies.

From Assassin’s Creed Mirage to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, many exciting new games are arriving this year – with some even likely to land on our list of best PS5 games. It’s a great time to be a PS5 owner for sure, especially when you consider that there’s even more to follow in 2024.

Read on to learn the release dates for the biggest upcoming PS5 games. As new release dates are revealed, or if certain games are delayed, this page will be updated.

New PS5 games 2023: this year’s most anticipated releases

Here’s a short list of what are arguably 2023’s biggest and most anticipated new PS5 games. These all have release dates, which will be updated if there are delays or cancellations.

New PS5 games in August 2023

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Atlas Fallen – August 10 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

August 10 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) The Texas Chainsaw Massacre – August 18 (XSX|S, XBO, PS5, PS4, PC)

August 18 (XSX|S, XBO, PS5, PS4, PC) Madden NFL 24 – August 18 (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)

August 18 (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC) Immortals of Aveum – August 22 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

August 22 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Blasphemous 2 – August 24 (XSX|S, PS5, Switch, PC)

August 24 (XSX|S, PS5, Switch, PC) Armored Core 6 – August 25 (PC, PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO)

August 25 (PC, PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO) Sea of Stars – August 29 (XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PS5, PC, Switch)

August 29 (XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PS5, PC, Switch) Goodbye Volcano High – August 29 (PS5, PS4, PC)

August 29 (PS5, PS4, PC) Under the Waves – August 29 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC)

August 29 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC) Baldur’s Gate 3 [Full Release] – August 31 (PC, PS5)

Upcoming Games in September 2023

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Games)

Mortal Kombat 1 – September 19 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

September 19 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) Super Bomberman R 2 – September 13 (Switch, PC, XSX|S, XBO, PS5, PS4)

September 13 (Switch, PC, XSX|S, XBO, PS5, PS4) The Crew Motorfest – September 14 (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC)

September 14 (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC) Lies of P – September 19 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

September 19 (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Payday 3 – September 21 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

September 21 (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Expansion – September 26 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

Upcoming Games in October 2023

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage – October 12 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)

October 12 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO) Alan Wake 2 – October 17 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

October 17 (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Endless Dungeon – October 19 (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, Switch, PC)

October 19 (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, Switch, PC) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – October 20, 2023 (PS5)

October 20, 2023 (PS5) Just Dance 2024 – October 24 (PS5, XSX|S, Switch)

October 24 (PS5, XSX|S, Switch) Metal Gear Solid Master Collection (Volume One) – October 24 (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, Switch)

October 24 (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, Switch) Cities: Skylines 2 – October 24 (XSX|S, PS5, PC)

– October 24 (XSX|S, PS5, PC) Alone in the Dark – October 25 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

November 2023

(Image credit: Sega)

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – November 9 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)

November 9 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO) The Day Before – November 10 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

November 10 (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Persona 5 Tactica – November 17 (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, Switch, PC)

December 2023

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – December 7 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, Amazon Luna)

TBC 2023 and beyond

Now onto the games that we know are coming out in 2023, but have yet to receive release dates for, as well as those that are slightly further out. Once we get release dates on these games, this page will be updated.

TBC 2023

(Image credit: Coatsink)

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse – Early 2023 (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX|S, XBO, Switch)

– Early 2023 (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX|S, XBO, Switch) After Us – TBC 2023 (PC, PS5, XSX|S)

– TBC 2023 (PC, PS5, XSX|S) Among Us VR – TBC 2023 (PS5|PSVR 2)

– TBC 2023 (PS5|PSVR 2) Arc Raiders – TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO)

– TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, PS4, XBO) Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

– TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Demeo – TBC 2023 (PS5|PSVR 2)

– TBC 2023 (PS5|PSVR 2) EA Sports FC – TBC 2023

– TBC 2023 Ghostrunner 2 – TBC 2023 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

TBC 2023 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Winter 2023 (PS5, PS4, PC)

Winter 2023 (PS5, PS4, PC) Helldivers 2 – TBC 2023 (PS5, PC)

TBC 2023 (PS5, PC) Hyenas – TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC)

– TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PS4, XBO, PC) Payday 3 – TBC 2023 (PC confirmed, consoles TBC)

– TBC 2023 (PC confirmed, consoles TBC) Pragmata – TBC 2023 (PS5)

– TBC 2023 (PS5) The Plucky Squire – TBC 2023 (PS5, PC, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)

TBC 2023 (PS5, PC, Xbox Series X|S, Switch) The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria – Autumn 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

Autumn 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC) The Wolf Among Us 2 – TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PC)

– TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PC) Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 – Winter 2023 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

2024

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth – Early 2024 (PS5)

Early 2024 (PS5) Palword (Early Access) – January 2024 (PC)

January 2024 (PC) Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – January 18, 2024 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

January 18, 2024 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Switch) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – February 2, 2024 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

February 2, 2024 (PS5, XSX|S, PC) Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth – Early 2024 (PS5, PC, XSX|S)

Early 2024 (PS5, PC, XSX|S) Rise of the Ronin – TBC 2024 (PS5)

– TBC 2024 (PS5) Neva – TBC 2024 (PS5, PC)

TBC 2024 (PS5, PC) Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean – TBC 2024 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

TBC 2024 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Switch) Towers of Aghasba – TBC 2024 (PS5, PC)

TBC 2024 (PS5, PC) Ultros – TBC 2024 (PS5, PS4, PC)

TBC 2024 (PS5, PS4, PC) Concord – TBC 2024 (PS5, PS4, PC)

TBC 2024 (PS5, PS4, PC) John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando – TBC 2024 (XSX|S, PS5, PC)

TBC 2024 (XSX|S, PS5, PC) Star Wars Outlaws – TBC 2024 (PS5, XSX|S, PC)

TBC

Now for the games that, while we know are coming, have yet to even receive a release window. Hopefully we’ll hear more about the following games sooner rather than later.

TBC

Looking for the latest releases on other platforms like Nintendo Switch and PC? Be sure to check out our Upcoming Games 2023 guide.