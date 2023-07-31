One huge Galaxy Z Flip 5 upgrade almost slipped by unnoticed

The most exciting upgrade introduced by the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the larger cover screen, or what Samsung calls the “Flex Window.” It’s a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with an unusual shape, and it’s poised to change how Z Flip fans interact with their foldable devices. And it turns out that it holds more surprises in store than we originally thought.

As you may already know, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 Flex Window offers users a way to interact with apps through specially designed Widgets and doubles as a viewfinder for some of the best selfies you can take with a smartphone. But there’s more.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s cover screen is so bright that people can use the Flex Window without difficulties in bright outdoor environments.

Flex Window is the brightest cover screen yet

The brightness of the 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel hasn’t changed from last year, which means the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s foldable display can reach 1,200 nits of brightness. The cover screen, however, can do a lot better than that.

Samsung says the 3.4-inch Flex Window can reach 1,600 nits of brightness. It’s almost as bright as the main screen on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the foldable panel employed by the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which can reach 1,750 nits.

In fact, the 3.4-inch Flex Window is the brightest cover screen Samsung has ever used in a foldable phone, be it a Fold or a Flip. It’s a most-welcomed quality-of-life upgrade and should make the Z Flip 5 user experience more pleasant.

If you’re interested in the Galaxy Z Flip 5, you can pre-order it now from Samsung, and the phone should ship to you on or around August 11. If you decide to pre-order, you can benefit from a free memory upgrade from 256GB to 512GB, and depending on where you are, you may also get additional bonuses such as Care+ discounts.