Real Life Galaxy SmartTag 2 Shows Up in FCC Listing, Reveals a Larger, Much Noticeable Design Compared to its Rivals

It seems that Samsung is keeping busy with its release because we have already seen the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, a new tablet lineup, as well as a new smartwatch lineup, but it is safe to say that Samsung is not done yet because based on the latest leak, the company wants to deliver the Galaxy SmartTag 2 to its audience soon enough. This shouldn’t surprise us because we do know that the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the Galaxy S23 FE are still out in the wild, so Samsung could release them together.

The Galaxy SmartTag 2 appears to be a lot larger than its predecessor

Now, the Galaxy SmartTag 2 leak becomes a lot more believable thanks to the fact that it is coming from FCC itself. The leaked picture shows the new smart tag from Samsung, and it appears that the company has decided to make the new tag larger instead of going the opposite route, and well, you can have a look for yourself, courtesy of SlashLeaks.

Honestly, I am a bit partial about the Galaxy SmartTag 2. The reason is simple. The original tag was perfectly sized, as it was small enough not to stick out too much. This, on the other hand, looks a bit too big. Sure, there might be some benefits to having a larger size (bigger battery) being one of them, but considering how these smart tags don’t use a lot of power, being small doesn’t really hurt them. I mean, look at Apple AirTag, or Samsung’s original rendition; that size is perfect.

Now, at first, I thought that this is just a prototype of what the original Galaxy SmartTag is going to look like but considering how it is coming from FCC, it is safe to say that this is what the Galaxy SmartTag 2 is going to look like and I really don’t know if it will have the fan following that Samsung wants it to have.

We still don’t know the release date but considering how the device has reached FCC, it is more than safe to say that the Galaxy SmartTag 2 is imminent and could release as early as next month. Expect a lot more Samsung devices prop up in the coming weeks and be sure to check back for more news.