Amazon Will Now Share Recalls and Product Safety Alerts in Your Account – CNET

Amazon has devised a new alert system that aims to make it easier to know when something you’ve bought on the site has been recalled.

Customers will now see a banner alert at the top of the Your Orders page if a product they ordered is the subject of a recall. Clicking it will lead you to a new page titled Your Recalls and Product Safety Alerts, where users will find more details about the issues the product has, as well as options for a refund, a return or a repair. You’ll also get a personalized email from Amazon.

In the past, users would have to rely on third-party sites to get information about recalled products. In many cases, they would also have to submit personal information to these sites to receive instructions on returns, repairs or product disposal.

“With these and other innovations — such as our robust seller vetting, product safety and compliance verification, and expanded A-to-Z Guarantee — customers can shop confidently knowing we stand behind all products in our store and will make it right in the rare event a product does not meet expectations,” Amazon wrote in a blog post last week about the new alerts page.

While the new service applies to all products sold by Amazon, products sold through third-party sellers don’t automatically get the same treatment. Amazon’s selling partners have the option of using the new service, but they’ll have to opt into the company’s Recalls Logistics Service for their customers to get the same experience.