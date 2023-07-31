Tesla FSD Beta 11.3.1: New Features and Visualizations – Not a Tesla App









Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, tweeted that the latest Full Self-Driving Beta is “a major step change improvement. Still needs another point release of polish before rolling out wide.” That said, most of those who have taken v11.3.1 for a ride are impressed.

There are a number of options that have been added and removed with this beta, as well as new visualizations.

Let’s start with the bright shiny objects – new visualizations. Anyone who has watched the ride-along on YouTube has noticed that FSD v11.3.1 looks different.

Firstly, the path the vehicle is taking is a much thicker line, representing the entire space the car currently occupies and will occupy in the immediate future.

Chevrons will also appear in the path to show the car slowing down. The opacity and speed at which the chevrons are moving change depending on how quickly the car is slowing.

A white or black line will now appear in front of the Tesla to tell the supervising driver exactly where the car will stop. There’s no more guessing where the car will stop moving. This line appears as soon as the car realizes that it will have to stop, like when approaching an intersection.

The traffic lights will now sometimes appear in blue. The blue light indicates that the vehicle is obeying that traffic light. Let’s say you are turning left at an intersection with three traffic lights present; the light in front of the left lane will be blue, while the other two for traffic going straight will remain gray.

Many have observed more detailed images of the surroundings as well. This includes a rolling tire that appeared while Chuck Cook was out for a ride. As documented in the release notes, the system identifies objects differently and seemingly much more accurately.

How many times have you enabled FSD, and you or your passengers asked, “what is it doing?” Well, now it tells you exactly what it is doing. For example, if it spots an intersection and a red light, it will say, “stopping for the red light.” It will display various messages that make it clear what the vehicle is stopping or waiting for such as stop signs, crossing pedestrians, bicyclists and more. This addition gives us a better look into what the software is doing.

This is a significant addition because the software now allows for instant driver feedback. If you must take control away from FSD, a prompt will ask you to explain what happened. You can leave an audio recording. For example, if the software says it is stopping for a red light, but you see the light is green, you can take over and tell Tesla what happened so their team can review it.

The speed limit sign appears in the same location, but now it will glow when the vehicle’s speed exceeds the posted limit by more than 50%, for example, going 75 mph in a 50 mph zone.

Speaking of speed, the option to set your Autopilot speed to an absolute value over the speed limit has been removed. You used to be able to set Autopilot to travel 10 mph over the posted speed limit, which would apply in all cases. However, you’ll now have to use the ‘relative’ option, which lets you choose a percentage value to travel above the limit. So choosing a 15% offset will let the vehicle travel at about 35 mph in a 30 zone, while in a 65 mph zone, the vehicle will travel up to 75 mph.

There have been a lot of comments about a smoother drive experience with better, less robotic lane changes. However, if you’d like to reduce the number of lane changes the vehicle makes, there is a new option called ‘Minimal Lane Changes.’ This new option in the Autopilot menu reduces lane changes by having the vehicle only make a lane change when it’s required to follow the route. It prevents the vehicle from making lane changes due to slow-moving traffic in its lane.

New Shortcut for Autopilot Options

With this beta, Tesla also introduced a new shortcut for some Autopilot options. When tilting the right scroll wheel left/right in previous betas, the vehicle would adjust its follow distance from 2 to 7. This option has now been removed since FSD Beta now handles the follow distance automatically on the highway.

When tilting the scroll wheel, you’ll now be presented with a new set of options. They’ll allow you to adjust the vehicle’s FSD Profile, between Chill, Average and Assertive. This isn’t new to this beta, but the ability to quickly change the FSD Profile is. In addition to being able to switch the FSD Profile, you’ll also have the option to quickly enable ‘Minimal Lane Changes’ with this shortcut. The option will only stay enabled for the current drive. The informational box in the vehicle explains how Minimal Lane Changes works:

“When enabled, Full Self-Driving (Beta) will limit changes only to follow the navigation route or when required for safety. This option gets reset when the car is parked at the end of a drive.”

With the introduction of FSD Beta to highway driving, Tesla has now removed the ‘Navigate on Autopilot’ (NoA) feature. NoA was Tesla’s term for the vehicle performing lane changes to follow your route. However, with the introduction of FSD Beta v11, this option became redundant and it has now been removed with this update.

Correction: Navigate on Autopilot is still available if you switch to ‘Autosteer’ on the Autopilot menu. The Navigate on Autopilot options disappear when you’re using FSD Beta.

With this update, Tesla has redesigned the Autopilot menu to remove older options and make your options clearer. At the very top Tesla now gives owners three options for Autopilot features, they are, Traffic-Aware Cruise Control (TACC), Autosteer, or FSD Beta. Autosteer is essentially Basic Autopilot, which will keep the vehicle’s speed, brake, keep a proper follow distance and steer within the vehicle’s lane. FSD Beta is the option you’ll want if you want the vehicle to make lane changes to follow your route. After that, you have more FSD options, such as FSD Profile, followed by ‘Lane Change Notification,’ which was previously a part of Navigate on Autopilot and Speed Offset. Tesla also cleaned up some other options, removing the toggles for ‘Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control’ and ‘Full Self-Driving Visualization Preview’. Underneath the Autopilot preferences, you then have Summon and the other usual options.

Plus, we previously reported this undocumented feature that appeared in the first update of 2023. Surprisingly, the preview cabin camera video is also available with this update. This function, found under service, allows owners to view their cabin camera inside the vehicle. That provides some peace of mind for users so they can have an idea of what the camera can and cannot see when activated. If you have any privacy concerns, check out our article on Tesla’s Privacy Policy.

Tesla’s FSD Beta v11.3.1 is an impressive step forward, with new visualizations and features that enhance the driving experience. Tesla continues to push the boundaries of self-driving technology, and the positive feedback from early users is a testament to their progress. With the upcoming wide release of v11.3.2, we can only expect more exciting updates and improvements from Tesla. Stay tuned for more updates on the future of autonomous driving.

Tesla has a few more tricks hidden in the Tesla 2023.26 update. This update has already introduced us to several improvements to Service Mode, but now a new batch of features has been discovered, thanks to user NinerByNature. These new features outlined in Tesla’s owner’s manual affect the vehicle’s HVAC system, backup camera and more.

The update impacts the HVAC system and aims to provide a better environment for drivers during phone conversations. According to Tesla’s updated owner’s manual, “When in Auto, the fan speed may automatically lower to reduce the sound of ambient noise while on a call.” This is a thoughtful feature and will be one of those that go unnoticed, but for anyone who has lived through a call while trying to turn down the fan noise, we are grateful!

The software update also hints at advancements on the visual front. An intriguing passage in the “Rear Facing Camera(s)” section of the owner’s manual raises anticipation. The manual states:

Drag the camera feed to different positions on the touchscreen, depending on your preferences.

While currently speculative, this development suggests a forthcoming feature that may enable the repositioning of the backup camera feed on the touchscreen.

Unfortunately, this feature is not available in the 2023.26 update as the manual states, so we’re not sure whether it’s a typo, or if it’s an upcoming feature that was simply included in the owner’s manual prematurely.

At present, whenever a Tesla vehicle is shifted into reverse, the screen automatically displays the rearview camera, with lines that adjust as per the steering wheel’s position. The driver can also display the fender/repeater cameras, but there’s currently no way to drag any of the camera feeds to another location.

Tesla’s attention to safety is also evident in the manual’s discussion of the Pedestrian Warning System for cars manufactured between September 2020 and November 2021. This system, which emits a sound when the vehicle is moving at approximately 19 mph or in reverse, is designed to alert pedestrians to the vehicle’s approach. The software allows drivers to temporarily pause this system when necessary, such as in heavy traffic situations. However, the manual warns that this feature might not be available in vehicles manufactured post-November 2021.

From reducing ambient noise during phone calls to introducing an intriguing repositioning of the backup camera feed, Tesla’s 2023.26 update continues to bring us more unnoted improvements. Tesla’s 2023.26 update also includes additional Service Mode screens for troubleshooting, a suggested destination when you enter the vehicle and more features that weren’t included in the release notes.

Tesla has supported voice commands for a number of years now. With over 100 voice commands available, Tesla drivers can control various vehicle features without taking their hands off the steering wheel. Here’s a list of the 10 most useful voice commands to make your Tesla experience more enjoyable and efficient.

Simplify your navigation experience by using the “Navigate to X” command, where X is the address or the name of the location you want to visit. Tesla’s advanced navigation system will calculate the best route based on real-time traffic updates and consider your vehicle’s charging needs and available Supercharger stations along the way.

Tesla’s navigation system is smart enough to know the town and state it’s in so you only need to specify what’s changing. For example, if you’re traveling somewhere in the same town, you can simply say the street name or the name of the destination, like ‘Navigate to Target.’ Likewise, if you’ll remain in the same state, you can just say the name of the destination and the town.

If you find the GPS voice guidance distracting or annoying, you can easily mute or unmute it by saying “mute voice guidance” or “unmute voice guidance.” This allows you to control when you receive audible instructions, making your driving experience more comfortable and personalized.

Access your glove box with minimal effort using the “Open Glove box” voice command. This eliminates the need to navigate through car controls on the touchscreen, making it easier to retrieve items from the glove box while staying focused on the road.

Effortlessly adjust the cabin temperature by saying, “Set the temperature to X,” where X is the desired temperature in Fahrenheit or Celsius. This voice command allows you to create the perfect climate within your Tesla without manually navigating through climate controls on the touchscreen.

Access information quickly and easily by saying, “Search Google for X,” where X represents the keywords or query you want to search for. The search results will be displayed on your vehicle’s touchscreen, providing you with valuable information without having to reach for your smartphone or other devices.

Enjoy your favorite tunes while driving by using the command “Play X on [Music Service],” where X is the name of the song, artist, album, or genre, and [Music Service] is your preferred music streaming service, such as Spotify or Apple Music. This command lets you access your favorite music and playlists with minimal distraction, enhancing your overall driving experience.

Stay organized and on top of your schedule by saying “Show calendar” to display your synced calendar events on the touchscreen. This feature lets you quickly glance at your agenda for the day or week, helping you manage your time and appointments more efficiently while on the go.

Effortlessly navigate back to your pre-saved home address by saying “Drive home,” and your Tesla will provide turn-by-turn navigation. This command is especially useful when you’re in an unfamiliar area or need a quick reminder of the best route home, ensuring you arrive safely and efficiently.

Discover new music or locate a specific song using the “Search for X song” command, where X is the song title or artist. This voice command will bring up a music search filled with the specific title or artist you mentioned, allowing you to browse and select the song you want to play, enriching your music experience while driving.

Add some humor to your driving experience while performing a necessary task with the playful command “Open butthole” to open the charging port. This command makes connecting your vehicle to a charger easy and serves as a fun way to engage with your Tesla’s voice command system.

By mastering these voice commands, you can make your Tesla driving experience more convenient, efficient, and enjoyable. Check out the Voice Commands section for all the voice commands Tesla supports.

If you enjoyed this list, you may also appreciate our guide to all of Tesla’s shortcuts you may not know.

Embrace the power of Tesla’s voice recognition system and enhance your journey with the unparalleled driving experience that Tesla vehicles provide.

Do you have a favorite voice command? Let us know below.

