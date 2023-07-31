Teamgroup Offers Faster JEDEC DDR5-6400 ELITE & ELITE Plus Memory Kits, Available Next Month

Teamgroup has announced its brand new Elite and Elite Plus memory kits which are compliant with the JEDEC DDR5-6400 speeds.

JEDEC DDR5-6400 Memory Kits Coming To Retail Soon, Teamgroup Unveils Elite & Elite Plus Modules

With the latest Teamgroup Elite and Elite Plus memory kits, users can enjoy faster speeds of DDR5-6400 which are JEDEC compliant and ready for future desktop PC platforms which will support even higher DRAM frequencies out of the box. Intel’s 14th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU refresh is one such platform that is anticipated to feature even faster memory speeds and with the recent AM5 BIOS updates, you can also expect full compatibility on AMD platforms.

Press Release: Global memory brand TEAMGROUP announced the launch of its updated ELITE memory modules with enhanced frequencies today: the ELITE PLUS DDR5 and ELITE DDR5 Desktop Memory 6400MHz (1.1V CL52-52-52-103). Both comply with JEDEC memory standards and fulfill the needs of demanding applications and high-performance computing.

In response to the growing demand for high-speed computing and digital technology, TEAMGROUP has introduced the upgraded ELITE PLUS DDR5 6400MHz and ELITE DDR5 6400MHz memory modules, which boast higher frequencies and low power consumption. The updated specs of the ELITE memory fully meet the needs of learning, entertainment, and more on desktop computers.

With the modules’ low operating voltage of 1.1V, power consumption is significantly reduced, and the computer’s lifespan is extended. In addition, DDR5’s Same-Bank Refresh feature and optimized IC structure can process a double amount of data simultaneously compared to DDR4, which enables computers to operate more smoothly while multi-tasking and significantly improves operating efficiency.

The TEAMGROUP ELITE PLUS DDR5 6400MHz and ELITE DDR5 6400MHz will be available as single modules and in dual-channel kits with 16GB and 32GB options. They will be available in August 2023 on Amazon in North America and on Taiwan’s e-commerce platforms, such as PChome, Momo, and Shopee. Seize the chance to accelerate your productivity with ELITE memory.