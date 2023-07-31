Become a happy bass head; save $102 on the bass-heavy Sony WH-XB910N headphones

You are a bass head in the market for your brand-new ultra-bass-heavy headphones, but don’t want to spend a fortune on a pair of Beats? Then your hunt is over. You just found a great deal on a pair of headphones that will definitely satisfy your addiction to that extra oomph.

At the moment, the bass-oriented Sony WH-XB910N headphones are available for 41% off their usual price on Amazon. This means you will score $102 in savings if you get a pair of these awesome headphones through this deal.