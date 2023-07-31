When will Apple release new iPads? – 9to5Mac









Apple will hold its special “Far Out” event tomorrow, headlined by announcements that include the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Pro. Alongside those flagship products, there are some other possibilities. One of the questions we’ve been asked is whether Apple will announce new iPads tomorrow. Here’s what the rumors say.

There are multiple new iPads on the way, with the two biggest updates rumored for the iPad Pro and Apple’s cheapest entry-level iPad. These two iPads sit at opposite ends of the iPad lineup, but each update will come with notable changes to entice existing users as well as first-time buyers.

For the iPad Pro, Apple is reportedly preparing some design updates as well as a new processor inside. In terms of that redesigned, Bloomberg reported that Apple has developed iPad Pro prototypes with a new glass back design to enable wireless charging via the company’s MagSafe technology.

9to5Mac, however, has reported that Apple may have hit some roadblocks in its efforts to redesign the iPad Pro with a glass finish. Instead, the company could take a more modest approach and enlarge the size of the glass Apple logo on the back. Then, wireless charging via MagSafe could work via that larger glass Apple logo.

Outside of that redesign, the new iPad Pro will feature an M2 chip on the inside. This would be the same chip that is currently available in the entry-level MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air. Apple is also rumored to be developing new connectivity technology for accessories.

There are bigger changes reportedly on the way for Apple’s most affordable iPad. The new 10th generation iPad will get updated with a powerful A14 Bionic chip on the inside, as first reported by 9to5Mac. This should offer a performance boost of around 30% compared to the existing A13 Bionic chip inside. The entry-level iPad will also add 5G this year, just like the rest of Apple’s iPad lineup.

Where things get interesting is the design. On the bottom of the iPad 10, users will find a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port for the first time. This opens up the iPad 10 to a wide selection of new accessories and faster charging.

The iPad 10 will also reportedly feature a new flat-edged design similar to the iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad Pro. In conjunction with this redesign, there are also rumors the iPad 10 will feature Touch ID in the power button instead of the home button.

According to a supply chain report from Macotakara, the iPad 10 will have a chassis size that is the same as the iPad 9, but the display could be bigger. The design was first revealed by leaked CAD images, but according to supply chain sources, these CAD renders didn’t account for that larger screen.

This could mean that the iPad 10 features a larger display that stretches closer to the edge of the chassis. This could be accomplished by removing the home button, which is no longer needed if Touch ID is moved to the power button.

Apple will hold to separate events this fall. After tomorrow’s “Far Out” event, the company will reportedly hold another event in October focused on the iPad Pro and the MacBook Pro. There are plenty of other announcements rumored for the October event, including the long-awaited Mac Pro powered by Apple Silicon.

At the September event in 2021, Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 7 and iPhone 13 lineups. The event also included the announcement of the 9th generation iPad as well as the completely redesigned iPad mini. This suggests that Apple could announce the new iPad 10 at tomorrow’s event and save the “Pro” announcements for the October event.

Unfortunately, rumors are sparse right now on whether this will happen. The lock-ins for tomorrow’s event are things like the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and AirPods Pro 2. This makes for a full event, but there’s definitely room for the consumer-friendly new iPad 10 as well. In fact, the iPad 10 could seem out of place at a “Pro” focused event in October.

What do you think? Will we see new iPad hardware at tomorrow’s event or will Apple save it all for October? Let us know down in the comments.

