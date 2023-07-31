Binance Coin (BNB): Crypto Latest News – The Cryptonomist









“Japan Blockchain” association calls on Tokyo to reform crypto tax rules

$70 million hack on decentralized Curve Finance platform: full details of the crypto attack

Binance conquers Dubai and obtains first operating license

ETHCC interview with Immunefi: the project to make the crypto environment safer

Binance conquers Dubai and obtains first operating license

Crypto regulation in Italy: the first official report

Another piece of news on the regulation of crypto and Bitcoin in the US

Request for review of crypto regulations at SEC after partial outcome of lawsuit against Ripple (XRP)

$70 million hack on decentralized Curve Finance platform: full details of the crypto attack

Crypto: Polygon and Solana launch Web3 security standard “Rekt Test”

New malware threatens the crypto assets of Apple users and their wallets through fake blockchain games

Filed paperwork in Bitfinex crypto hack case: the US couple faces 20 years in prison

NFT-fest.ch is the big NFT and WEB3 event held in the city of Lugano in Switzerland, 5 days of insights and emotions

NFT Fest Lugano: the largest NFT event in Europe, all the details to attend

Shiba Inu Experiences a 9% Surge: Will it Last? Discover DigiToads, the Ultimate Meme Coin Alternative for massive gains in 2023

HQMENA Announces Crypto Expo Dubai 2023, the Foremost Crypto Event in the Middle East.

ETHCC interview with Immunefi: the project to make the crypto environment safer

Bitget: interview with crypto exchange managing director Gracy Chen

STEPN CEO on how to build a successful NFT marketplace. An interview with Yawn Rong

The Sandbox (SAND) metaverse: interview with CEO Sebastien Borget

“Japan Blockchain” association calls on Tokyo to reform crypto tax rules

Curve Finance’s recent exploit led to one of the largest rewards for Ethereum’s MEV bots

Curve Finance (CRV) soars 500% on Bithumb after exploit

Equiity, the trading platform with cutting-edge tools

Bitcoin forecasting and latest market news from eToro

Bitcoin trading: the optimal times for an hourly bar-based trend following strategy

Optimistic forecasting of Bitcoin’s price

Crypto news: BlackRock mentions optimal share of Bitcoin in an investor risk portfolio

Curve Finance’s recent exploit led to one of the largest rewards for Ethereum’s MEV bots

ERC-223: the token standard by hacker Dexaran has been added to Ethereum’s list of standards

MEV bots: +11% profits

Forecasting Ethereum’s price for 2023

Bitcoin mining: experts say network hashrate could drop after next cryptocurrency halving

Bitmain’s new machines for mining Filecoin

Vanguard increases investment in Bitcoin mining

Bitcoin mining thrives due partly to competition created by the rise in hashrate

Tether stablecoin (USDT) sets new market cap record at $83.8 billion

Circle: USDC stablecoin capitalization halved

Market capitalization of stablecoins declines for 16th consecutive month, but CBDCs are rising sharply

Crypto news: Aave votes to launch GHO stablecoin on Ethereum

News and price analysis for the crypto assets The Graph (GRT) Arbitrum (ARB) and Monero (XMR)

In this article we will look at what news is most relevant for the crypto assets Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA) and The Sandbox (SAND).

Crypto news and price analysis for Polkadot (DOT), Compound (COMP) and Pepe (PEPE)

The value of Shiba Inu compared with Bitcoin and Ethereum

News and market analysis of the crypto assets Monero (XMR), Terra (Luna) and Cardano (ADA)

Revenue analysis of L1 blockchains: Ethereum and Tron dominate volumes thanks to crypto Pepe

Crypto news: Binance invests $10 million in DeFi Radiant platform after success with BNB Chain

Algorand: the crypto crash leads AlgoFi to shut down the platform

Crypto news: Aave votes to launch GHO stablecoin on Ethereum

Aave: DeFi protocol governance proposal to acquire $3 million in wstETH and rETH

Palm Foundation after collaborating in the NFT world with Netflix and Warner, is now partnering in the crypto world with Polygon

What are the biggest NFT losses in the Web3 industry?

McDonald’s Hong Kong: the launch of McNuggets land in The Sandbox (SAND)

Ducati in the Web3 world: digital collectibles on XRP Ledger

Google Play embraces the crypto and NFT revolution: new opportunities for apps and games

Axie Infinity: crypto not to-the-moon yet after launch in Apple’s App Store

Gaming Web3: 8 Ball Pool goes up on Immutable zkEVM

eSports: New partnership between Bitget and DOTA 2 Bali Major

McDonald’s Hong Kong: the launch of McNuggets land in The Sandbox (SAND)

Sella bank exposes itself to Web3 with a metaverse initiative

Metaverse report: The Nemesis and Sandbox among the best Web3 virtual worlds

The Metaverse sector holds 43.68% of Web3 investments: the DappRadar report

Polygon along with Warner Music Group launch Web3 and music program

NFT art sales on the rise: the ETH chain is first with $85.43 million in sales

New Discoveries Unveil the True Identity of Leonardo Da Vinci and the Authentic Nature of His Works, Paving the Way for Exclusive NFT Collection

Mattia Cuttini’s new NFT solo art exhibition coming soon

FTX: government drops lawsuit against Sam Bankman-Fried

Former Twitter CEO’s company takes legal action against Mastercard and Visa

Lionel Messi collaborates with blockchain project “Planet” to fight pollution caused by tech industry

FTX: ban on public speaking for Sam Bankman-Fried?

Former Twitter CEO’s company takes legal action against Mastercard and Visa

FED experiments with FedNow instant payments service with JPMorgan: a jab at the crypto sector

Revolut launches Ultra platinum card: cashback, enhanced trading and more

Revolut: the global finance app has surpassed 30 million retail customers

Bitget introduces new fiat gateway system to simplify traditional currency transactions

Uniswap: the DEX increases in volume thanks to PEPE meme crypto

Uniswap: the crypto DEX has surpassed Coinbase

Copy trading: how it works and which are the best platforms

How to use Solidity from Ethereum

Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?

What exactly is a smart contract?

2021 could be the year of NFTs

Bitget introduces new fiat gateway system to simplify traditional currency transactions

Uniswap: the DEX increases in volume thanks to PEPE meme crypto

Uniswap: the crypto DEX has surpassed Coinbase

Copy trading: how it works and which are the best platforms

Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit

How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide

How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies

Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.

LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

Recover a Bitcoin wallet.dat password in 2 minutes!

By Alessia Pannone – 13 Mar 2023

Latest crypto updates regarding Binance Coin (BNB), the cryptocurrency that powers the BNB Chain ecosystem. According to an analysis of its latest performance, can it be said that BNB is immune to the crisis triggered by Silvergate?

Recall that as one of the most popular utility tokens in the world, not only can you trade in BNB as you would with any other crypto, but you can also use BNB for a wide range of applications and benefits.

Summary

According to TradingView, BNB was trading at about $279.3 at press time, with a market capitalization of $43.1 billion. On the weekly front, in fact, it was down more than 5 percent in the rankings. And as the numbers slowly increase, investors and experts have become bullish on the token. Digital Capital Management CEO Ben Ritchie is positive on BNB and predicts that by the end of the year the cryptocurrency will be worth $300.

Ritchie also admitted that the viability of the Binance exchange will determine the fate of BNB. In fact, going on to say that the business has the potential to be deflationary, he added:

“The price of BNB also follows supply and demand. BNB introduced a burn mechanism in each transaction fee and conducted quarterly burns, making it a deflationary asset. As the ecosystem of the BNB chain continues to grow, the price could reach $3,000 in 2030.“

Currently, the price of Binance Coin is below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Since January 20, 2022, the 200-day SMA indicates selling for the previous 212 days.

Since July 16, 2022, when the price of Binance Coin fell below the 50-day SMA, this indicator has indicated a sell signal for the past 55 days.

we2net (WE2NET) is a new liquidity protocol and reward generation system that aims to provide a more equitable, inclusive, and balanced liquidity ecosystem. The protocol has a rigorous third-party security audit and a detailed roadmap for 2023-2024.

According to the official announcement of the we2net team, its mainnet version is only a little closer to its official public release. The first generation of its liquidity providers should be entered until April 15, 2023.

This protocol focuses on providing equal opportunities for early enthusiasts, founding teams and other investors by locking a portion of the liquidity into the smart contract for a predetermined period.

The injected liquidity will be stored in the PancakeSwap (CAKE) pool to prevent the network from being dominated by whales. It will also eliminate the opportunity for early contributors to sell their large-scale allocation in the first months of we2net’s operation.

The utility and LP reward token for the protocol, called WE2NET, will be distributed to all investors. 1 WE2NET is currently sold for 0.1 USDT. The first LP reward distribution will occur after the LP expires in April 2023.

To accelerate adoption of we2net and increase visibility, the team has launched a generous referral program. Direct referrals can earn up to 50 percent of the reward for their followers.

The referral program has six levels: direct referrers get 50%, indirect referrers get 25%, third-level referrers get 12.5%, and so on. To ensure that its design is secure for all users and liquidity providers, the we2net protocol has been verified by CertiK, one of Web3’s leading cybersecurity teams.

Initially, Binance Coin was an ERC-20 token developed on the Ethereum blockchain. It was designed as a reward mechanism for those who helped bring Binance to the public and also empowered users to reduce trading fees.

However, in 2019, Binance launched its own blockchain, known as the Binance Chain. This new blockchain is smart contract enabled and powered by BNB, its native token.

Owning BNB on Binance Chain grants users access to exclusive token sales and reduced trading costs. It can also be used as a community token for dApps on the Binance Chain.

The launch of the Binance Chain also marked a significant change for Binance Coin, as all BNB holders had to participate in a token exchange to exchange their BNB ERC-20 tokens for new Binance Chain BNB tokens.

Over the past year, the price of BNB has experienced some significant fluctuations. In late 2020, BNB experienced a significant upward run, reaching an all-time high of nearly $40 in December of that year.

In 2021, Binance and its blockchain network gained popularity, driving up the value of BNB. Since then, Binance Chain has become BNB’s native blockchain, and Binance.US has adopted BNB as its official cryptocurrency.

One of the reasons behind BNB’s relatively strong performance over the years has been its solid fundamentals. BNB is also supported by a number of high-profile partnerships and collaborations, which enhance its credibility and attractiveness.



Graduated in communication sciences, currently student of the master’s degree course in publishing and writing. Writer of articles from an SEO perspective, with care for indexing in search engines.

Stefania Stimolo – 31 Jul 2023

Reporting the future.

The latest news about Bitcoin, ICO, trading, blockchain and fintech.

Stay updated on all the news concerning cryptocurrencies and the whole world of the blockchain

We use cookies to make sure you can have the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

source







