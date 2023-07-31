Home Latest News This dangerous Android malware could steal passwords and other data just by...

This dangerous Android malware could steal passwords and other data just by using images

By
Bill Taylor
-




Cybersecurity researchers from Trend Micro have uncovered two malware variants built for the Android system, one of which is able to steal information stored on photos and pictures. 

In a report published on the company’s website, it was said that CheeryBlos, and FakeTrade, two malware families, were recently discovered, with one even making its way to Google Play, Android’s official app repository. 

