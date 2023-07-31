The Moto G Power (2022) is a budget smartphone with entry-level specifications and features. There is a 6.5-inch HD IPS LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is a display panel with a punch-hole and you get approximately 80% screen-to-body ratio.

It goes without saying that a phone’s display is vulnerable to getting damaged during day-to-day usage. You can end up with a smartphone display that has scratches, smudges, or cracked in a worst-case situation. But all of these unwanted incidents can be prevented with the use of a good quality screen protector.

Do not worry, we are here to help you. Check out these best Moto G Power (2022) screen protectors to buy in 2023.







Supershieldz Screen Protector (3-pack) This is a tempered glass screen protector with 9H rated hardness and 2.5D rounded edges. It has a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to reduce sweat and fingerprints. There are three screen protectors in the package.







beukei Screen Protector (3-pack) It is an affordable Moto G Power (2022) screen protector with hydrophobic and oleophobic coating. It has 2.5D rounded edges and maintains touch response and display clarity. You get three screen protectors with the package.







Mr. Shield Screen Protector (3-pack) This screen protector package comes with three units. This is specifically for those buyers who want something on a low budget. It provides good safety and also has an oleophobic coating. You get three units of screen protectors with this package.







Orzero Screen Protector (4-pack) This is a screen protector with 9H rated hardness and made with glass thin material. It delivers display clarity with high response and 2.5D round edge. You get dust remover, screen wipe and lint-free dry cloth with the screen protector for an easy installation. The package has four screen protectors in the package.







KATIN Screen Protector (2-pack) This is an affordable screen protector for those who wants something cheap. It has 9H rated hardness and 2.5D curved glass along oleophobic and hydrophobic coating. Its package comes with two pieces of screen protectors.







Ailun Screen Protector (3-pack) It is 100% brand new,High Definition, preserve the way of stunning HD Display, but also with maximum protection! Protect the…

Precise laser cut tempered glass, exquisitely polished. Original HD Clarity and Touchscreen Accuracy.Reduces fingerprints-…

Note: this article may contain affiliate links that help support our authors and keep the Phandroid servers running.