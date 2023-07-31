Back to school Chromebook deals on Dell, Lenovo, HP, more

It’s the middle of the summer, and the last thing you want to think about right now is going back to school. Whether you’re a parent with school-age children or you’re in school yourself, all you want to do is enjoy your summer vacation. Unfortunately, avoiding the thought of the new school year starting soon means missing out on some of the best back to school sales of the year. And that includes the terrific back to school Chromebook deals I found for 2023.

This year’s best summertime Chromebook deals include deep discounts of up to 66% off Chromebooks from Lenovo, Dell, HP, Acer, Samsung, and more.

I’ve already covered several key back to school sales that our readers have been taking advantage of. Examples include a big sale on cheap back to school supplies and another sale with back to school deals under $20.

Now, it’s time to take care of BGR readers who are in search of a new Chromebook for school.

Featured deal: Acer Chromebook 315

Acer Chromebook 315 is a 15.6-inch laptop with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor. Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Among all the deals I’ll cover in this extensive roundup, my favorite has to be Amazon’s sale on the Acer Chromebook 315. This model retails for $599, but it has a massive 66% discount that drops it to just $204.40.

The Acer Chromebook 315 is a 15.6-inch laptop with a huge 1080p FHD display. It’s nice and big but not too heavy despite the fact that it has very impressive 12-hour battery life.

Intel’s Celeron N4020 processor runs the show, and it’s supported by 4GB of DDR4 RAM. You also get a 64GB eMMC drive, a built-in webcam, two USB-C ports, two USB 3.0 ports, and more.

Acer’s Chromebook 315 laptop is a very solid mid-range model, with a retail price of $599. That’s a bit much, but Amazon’s huge 66% discount drops it to just $204.40. This is definitely an impressive deal.

More Chromebook deals

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311 is a popular convertible laptop. Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

The Chromebook 315 is a terrific option, but there’s plenty more where that came from. I found great back to school deals on different Chromebook models from Lenovo, HP, Dell, Samsung, and more.

One of the most popular models on sale right now is the Acer Chromebook Spin 311. It’s a great hybrid option that can be used in laptop or tablet mode, and it’s 10% off right now.

The popular Lenovo Ideapad 3 Chromebook has an even bigger 22% discount on Amazon, dropping it to $194.

Or, you can upgrade to the largest HP Chromebook 14 for $228, down from $290.

Here are some more of my favorite deals that are currently available:

And finally, if you want to spend as little as possible, there are some great back to school discounts on renewed Chromebook laptops.

Below, you’ll find a few of my favorites from Dell, Lenovo, and Samsung. Prices start at just $56!

