Rivian stands by expected 2023 output despite production slowdown – The Pantagraph









Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.

Rivian executives invited reporters and other members of the media to experience the manufacturing process of their electric fleet first-hand.

Electric vehicle startup Rivian saw its manufacturing output dip during the first three months of 2023, but the automaker said its annual production goal remains unchanged.

The California-based company announced this week it produced 9,395 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, a 6% decrease from last year’s fourth quarter. The company also delivered 7,946 vehicles during this year’s first quarter.

Rivian, which has committed to building a $5 billion EV factory an hour east of Atlanta, previously said it aims to build 50,000 vehicles this year. That matches the company’s initial 2022 production goal before it was cut in half because of supply-chain issues. Rivian ultimately fell just short of that revised goal.

The Rivian R1T electric truck at Gillson Park in Wilmette on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.

In February, Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe said supply-chain instability remains the company’s “biggest constraint.” The company’s chief financial officer, Claire McDonough, told shareholders that production lines were stopped “for the majority of the first quarter of 2023″ in order to introduce new technologies.

This week, the company said its first-quarter production figures “remain in line with the company’s expectations” and that the company is “on track” to meeting its annual manufacturing goal.

Rivian’s stock, which peaked at nearly $130 per share when it went public in 2021, plummeted throughout last year and during the first few months of 2023. At 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, share prices hovered around $14.50.

A Rivian R1T pickup truck rests on a moving assembly line at the Normal automotive plant on Sept. 26, 2021.

Rivian told shareholders it aims to cut its losses, which totaled $6.8 billion in 2022. While the startup still has more than $12 billion in reserves, it recently issued $1.3 billion in bonds to help finance its future Georgia factory. Cox Enterprises, owner of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, owns about a 4% stake in Rivian.

Rivian will discuss its first-quarter financials with shareholders May 9.

Storage area is built into the rear seats of a Rivian R1T pickup on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45-degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company’s First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.

A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45 degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company’s First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.

A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45-degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sept. 26, 2021.

A Rivian R1T pickup is parked at the Normal plant on Sunday. Midwestern states are entering into an agreement to develop an electric vehicle infrastructure.

A Rivian R1T pickup truck is shown at the Normal plant. The company is expected to go public on Wednesday.

A Rivian R1T pickup truck was driven during the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company’s First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.

A Rivian R1T pickup truck is ready for a test drive an event at the Normal plant.

A display on Sunday at the First Mile event at Rivian’s Normal plant shows different charging options.

The storage tunnel on the Rivian R1T pickup truck goes through the body of the truck that was on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

What would be an engine compartment on a gasoline fueled pickup truck is a storage compartment of the Rivian R1T pickup truck that was on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

A storage compartment under the bed of the Rivian R1T pickup truck allows for a full-size spare as the truck was on display at the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

The interior of the Rivian R1T pickup truck is filled with leather surfaces and glass cockpit instrumentation as it was displayed at the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

Those who purchase a Rivian R1T pickup truck can take delivery at a special customer delivery station that was built outside the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

The skateboard chassis of a Rivian R1T pickup is on display at the customer delivery office at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

The heart of the Rivian R1T pickup truck is the rechargeable battery pack, which is made up of hundreds of Samsung lithium ion batteries. The pack is on display at the customer delivery center at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

A Rivian R1T pickup is driven Sunday on the Normal plant’s test track, which the factory opened to media and other officials. The “First Mile” event allowed invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.

A Rivian employee on Sunday at the company’s Normal plant makes popcorn on a pull-out kitchen that is an accessory for the R1T electric pickup truck.

A Rivian R1T pickup truck is on display at the company’s First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant on Sept. 27.

A Rivian R1T pickup truck is driven on a 45-degree hill at the automaker’s factory in Normal on Sunday. “This is our first opportunity to let our customers and our pre-order holders test drive R1T for the first time, and to meet our team,” said Laura Schwab, vice president of sales and marketing.

Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.

Rivian executives invited reporters and other members of the media to experience the manufacturing process of their electric fleet first-hand.

How Brandon Johnson’s stunning victory impacts the larger ecosystem that is Illinois government and politics is a more complicated question to answer.

Chicago Police said SWAT officers took one person to a hospital after responding to a domestic incident on Wednesday at the Trump Internationa…

Lt. Jan Tchoryk, 55, is the second Chicago firefighter to die this week.

“Ameren is committed to clean energy. Not only are we building the infrastructure to support it, but we are adopting it into our overall strategy.”

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive will host its inaugural 5K race or one-mile walk at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.

“Plaintiffs’ ultimate goal in repeatedly filing the same lawsuit appears to be to derail the Rivian Project by bogging it down in time-consumi…

The Rivian R1T electric truck at Gillson Park in Wilmette on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.

A Rivian R1T pickup truck rests on a moving assembly line at the Normal automotive plant on Sept. 26, 2021.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

source







