Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) Might Dip Again – CoinGape









Launched in May 2022, Tera Luna Classic (LUNC) retains all the properties of original Terra Luna coin. Terra is an open-source blockchain payment platform for algorithmic stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies that automatically track the price of currencies or other assets. The Terra blockchain allows users to instantly spend, store, trade or exchange Terra stablecoins.

The Terra protocol creates stable coins designed to consistently track the price of fiat currency (a government-backed currency such as the US dollar or the euro). It consists of two cryptocurrency tokens – Terra and Luna.

Terra Classic has fallen drastically since the collapse of Terra. The pressure of selling has slashed down its prices.



BetterLunc on Twitter, a LUNC validator tweeted that since they received votes from a majority of the investors wanting to increase the burn tax rate by 1.26%. Hence, they submitted a parameter change proposal.

If passed the proposal will increase the burn volume as well as increase the on-chain burn fee to 0.96%. The tax will be suggested to split into parameters like burn rate, Community Pool fee, Oracle Rewards Pool fee, and USTC Repeg Pool fee.

We ran a poll that got overwhelming feedback. Majority approves for the $LUNC burn tax to be increased to 1.2%, so we listened to you and voted “YES” to prop 10960! ✅🚀🌕

Recently, Terra Luna went through a massive change as it launched its Wrap Protocol. It’s a huge update as it is supposed to change Luna’s fate for good. The new protocol will allow users to make transactions at a queued time with the use of complicated centralized bots and scripts. The protocol will offer better incentives and let us exchange generic messages. It also includes decentralization.

The Terra Luna Classic has been performing well recently. Although many would argue, it has gained only a little, still, the gain is significant. After the crash of Terra, the coming of LUNC and its performance in itself has been giving hope to failed cryptocurrencies. With the recent reports of it having a 4-year plan to restore the token value, people are gaining trust. Despite investors taking out their gains from the company in early November, LUNC has not been recording any drastic decline. It will also continue to burn inventory regularly to reduce supply, thus, making it a wise investment. However, the market for LUNC is still shaky and this might be precarious.



Source: coinmarketcap

As of writing this, Terra Classic price is at $0.0001579 for every token. It has taken a dip of 1.99% in the last 24 hours. The market cap stands at $945.11 Billion. The volume has increased by 54.50% and stands at $110.07. The circulating supply is $5990.44 billion LUNC.

The LUNC seems to be bearish as it crossed the $0.00016 supporting level yesterday.

According to a forecast by WalletInvestor, the price of LUNC will reach $0.000570 USD in the next 1 year, however, the price will rise to $0.00222 USD in the coming 5 years.

Yet, LUNC will not be able to hit $3. The cross from $0.00016 will trigger buying till it reaches $0.00027 or $0.00036.

HodInaut is under investigation by the Singapore authorities as per reported by Bloomberg. In August this year, the platform stopped its operations in Singapore claiming about its challenging market conditions.

HodInaut was poorly hit by the crash of Terra, losing approximately $190 million. The cryptocurrency lending platform might have been using information from its customers. The company’s vulnerability could have been exposed, but the employees burnt thousands of documents hinting at it.

There is the claim that following the Terra crash, many people had a loss of multi-million dollars, which led them to take their own lives.

The LUNC token was behind the turmoil in the crypto market in this year’s May. As the market hit a new low, with the collapse of the leading exchange FTX, the coin was the most adversely affected. The LUNC witnessed a drop of 15% as the FTX crash pulled it down.

If LUNC continues to burn at a high frequency it might soon surpass the meme coins, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Its resistance toward the FTX collapse will be clearly visible in the coming weeks.

Terra Classic has been down by 2.07% in the past 24 hours. The coin surged on Sunday, thus, trading in the green. However, experts have been skeptical about how long the surge will be lasting. The coin has always been falling after a massive upsurge.



Source: coinmarketcap

Terra Classic (LUNC) has faced extreme pressure for selling the coins since the crash of Terra. The pressure has led to a dip in the selling prices. The selling prices have fallen drastically. The pressure has definitely come down but still exists. This might lead to a further fall of the coin by the end of this week. Nevertheless, it has been a bearish coin in the market in the last few weeks.

