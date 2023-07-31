Samsung Galaxy Watch 6’s bands are backwards compatible and vice versa

Samsung recently announced the new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. Visually the new smartwatches don’t look too different from their predecessors, but they do sport larger displays and we’re sure that some might be worried that their older bands might not fit.

The good news is that they do. If you happen to own a standard 20mm band that you used in an older Galaxy Watch model, you’ll be able to use it with the new Galaxy Watch 6, although the slightly larger display might make these bands look slightly thinner than they normally do.

Also, another thing to note is that with the new Galaxy Watch 6 models, Samsung introduced a new one-click band that makes the bands easier to take on and off. In another piece of good news, it looks like these new one-click bands will play nicely with older watches. You won’t get the same one-click functionality, but the newer bands still retain the same mechanisms so they are backwards compatible.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are currently available for pre-order and are scheduled for a release on the 11th of August. The Classic model will see the return of the rotating bezel, but it appears that Samsung has ditched the “Pro” model that debuted with the Galaxy Watch 5.

Source: SamMobile