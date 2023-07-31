Microsoft Plans to Build OpenAI, ChatGPT Features Into All Products – The Wall Street Journal









Updated Jan. 17, 2023 12:37 pm ET

DAVOS, Switzerland— Microsoft Corp. plans to incorporate artificial-intelligence tools

like ChatGPT into all of its products and make them available as platforms for other businesses to build on, Chief Executive Satya Nadella said.

