10 Ways GPT-4 Is Impressive but Still Flawed – The New York Times

OpenAI has upgraded the technology that powers its online chatbot in notable ways. It’s more accurate, but it still makes things up.

Cade Metz and

Cade Metz and Keith Collins

A new version of the technology that powers an A.I. chatbot that captivated the tech industry four months ago has improved on its predecessor. It is an expert on an array of subjects, even wowing doctors with its medical advice. It can describe images, and it’s close to telling jokes that are almost funny.

But the long-rumored new artificial intelligence system, GPT-4, still has a few of the quirks and makes some of the same habitual mistakes that baffled researchers when that chatbot, ChatGPT, was introduced.

And though it’s an awfully good test taker, the system — from the San Francisco start-up OpenAI — is not on the verge of matching human intelligence. Here is a brief guide to GPT-4:

When Chris Nicholson, an A.I. expert and a partner with the venture capital firm Page One Ventures, used GPT-4 on a recent afternoon, he told the bot that he was an English speaker with no knowledge of Spanish.

He asked for a syllabus that could teach him the basics, and the bot provided one that was detailed and well organized. It even provided a wide range of techniques for learning and remembering Spanish words (though not all of its suggestions hit the mark).

Note: In this example, only the first part of a longer response is shown.

Mr. Nicholson asked for similar help from the previous version of ChatGPT, which relied on GPT-3.5. It, too, provided a syllabus, but its suggestions were more general and less helpful.

“It has broken through the precision barrier,” Mr. Nicholson said. “It is including more facts, and they are very often right.”

When Oren Etzioni, an A.I. researcher and professor, first tried the new bot, he asked a straightforward question: “What is the relationship between Oren Etzioni and Eli Etzioni?” The bot responded correctly.

The previous version of ChatGPT’s answer to that question was always wrong. Getting it right indicates that the new chatbot has a broader range of knowledge.

But it still makes mistakes.

The bot went on to say, “Oren Etzioni is a computer scientist and the CEO of the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence (AI2), while Eli Etzioni is an entrepreneur.” Most of that is accurate, but the bot — whose training was completed in August — did not realize that Dr. Etzioni had recently stepped down as the Allen Institute’s chief executive.

GPT-4 has a new ability to respond to images as well as text. Greg Brockman, OpenAI’s president and co-founder, demonstrated how the system could describe an image from the Hubble Space Telescope in painstaking detail. The description went on for paragraphs.

It can also answer questions about an image. If given a photograph of the inside of a fridge, it can suggest a few meals to make from what’s on hand.

OpenAI has not yet released this portion of the technology to the public, but a company called Be My Eyes is already using GPT-4 to build services that could give a more detailed idea of the images encountered on the internet or snapped in the real world.

On a recent evening, Anil Gehi, an associate professor of medicine and a cardiologist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, described to the chatbot the medical history of a patient he had seen a day earlier, including the complications the patient experienced after being admitted to the hospital. The description contained several medical terms that laypeople would not recognize.

When Dr. Gehi asked how he should have treated the patient, the chatbot gave him the perfect answer. “That is exactly how we treated the patient,” he said.

When he tried other scenarios, the bot gave similarly impressive answers.

That knowledge is unlikely to be on display every time the bot is used. It still needs experts like Dr. Gehi to judge its responses and carry out the medical procedures. But it can exhibit this kind of expertise across many areas, from computer programming to accounting.

When provided with an article from The New York Times, the new chatbot can give a precise and accurate summary of the story almost every time. If you add a random sentence to the summary and ask the bot if the summary is inaccurate, it will point to the added sentence.

Dr. Etzioni said that was a remarkable skill. “To do a high-quality summary and a high-quality comparison, it has to have a level of understanding of a text and an ability to articulate that understanding,” he said. “That is an advanced form of intelligence.”

Dr. Etzioni asked the new bot for “a novel joke about the singer Madonna.” The reply impressed him. It also made him laugh. If you know Madonna’s biggest hits, it may impress you, too.

The new bot still struggled to write anything other than formulaic “dad jokes.” But it was marginally funnier than its predecessor.

Dr. Etzioni gave the new bot a puzzle.

The system seemed to respond appropriately. But the answer did not consider the height of the doorway, which might also prevent a tank or a car from traveling through.

OpenAI’s chief executive, Sam Altman, said the new bot could reason “a little bit.” But its reasoning skills break down in many situations. The previous version of ChatGPT handled the question a little better because it recognized that height and width mattered.

OpenAI said the new system could score among the top 10 percent or so of students on the Uniform Bar Examination, which qualifies lawyers in 41 states and territories. It can also score a 1,300 (out of 1,600) on the SAT and a five (out of five) on Advanced Placement high school exams in biology, calculus, macroeconomics, psychology, statistics and history, according to the company’s tests.

Previous versions of the technology failed the Uniform Bar Exam and did not score nearly as high on most Advanced Placement tests.

On a recent afternoon, to demonstrate its test skills, Mr. Brockman fed the new bot a paragraphs-long bar exam question about a man who runs a diesel-truck repair business.

The answer was correct but filled with legalese. So Mr. Brockman asked the bot to explain the answer in plain English for a layperson. It did that, too.

Though the new bot seemed to reason about things that have already happened, it was less adept when asked to form hypotheses about the future. It seemed to draw on what others have said instead of creating new guesses.

When Dr. Etzioni asked the new bot, “What are the important problems to solve in N.L.P. research over the next decade?” — referring to the kind of “natural language processing” research that drives the development of systems like ChatGPT — it could not formulate entirely new ideas.

The new bot still makes stuff up. Called “hallucination,” the problem haunts all the leading chatbots. Because the systems do not have an understanding of what is true and what is not, they may generate text that is completely false.

When asked for the addresses of websites that described the latest cancer research, it sometimes generated internet addresses that did not exist.

is a technology reporter and the author of “Genius Makers: The Mavericks Who Brought A.I. to Google, Facebook, and The World.” He covers artificial intelligence, driverless cars, robotics, virtual reality and other emerging areas.

is a reporter and graphics editor. He specializes in visual storytelling and covers a range of topics, with a focus on politics and technology. He has a master’s degree from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.

