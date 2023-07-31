'Premium' Nothing Phone (2) Launching in the US Later This Year – Greenbot









Last year, Nothing launched its first-ever smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1). It was available in Europe and Asia but didn’t make its way to American shores. However, the co-founder of the London-based consumer tech startup confirmed plans to bring a ‘premium’ Nothing Phone (2) to the US market ‘later this year.’ In an interview with Inverse, Carl Pei announced that the US is their “No. 1 priority in terms of market” for its next smartphone.



It comes a month after Carl tweeted about the Phone (1) being the company’s main focus, and the Phone (2) isn’t launching anytime soon. However, in the interview, Pei said: “I tweeted before that we’re not gonna launch the Phone (2) any time soon. And that doesn’t mean we’re never gonna launch it. We’re developing a smartphone that’s more premium than the Nothing Phone 1, and software will be a big focus area for us.”

Unfortunately, Pei didn’t reveal anything else, and we’ll have to wait until its launch to see what the Phone (2) has in store for us.

Commenting on the Phone (1)’s US availability, Pei told interviewer Raymond Wong: “We couldn’t do it earlier because we were only in our second year and our hands were tied building the team as we were building the products. When you make a smartphone for the US, you need to work with the carriers on certification and adapting some of their features into your OS. We didn’t have the resources for that before and now we do.”

The 33-year-old entrepreneur also mentions that this was possible through sales of Ear (1), Phone (1), and Ear Stick in Europe and Asia, resulting in more than $200 million last year compared to $24 million in 2021, thanks to more than a million Nothing products shipped so far.

