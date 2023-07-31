Many canceled HBO shows, including ‘Westworld’ and ‘Raised by Wolves,’ are now on Roku – TechCrunch









The Roku Channel has added 14 new free, ad-supported channels featuring TV shows and movies from Warner Bros.’s content library. Earlier this year, Warners Bros. Discovery announced that it reached a deal with Roku and Tubi to license 2,000 hours of content. The content is now available on Roku.

Roku’s new channels feature many popular titles, including HBO’s “Westworld,” “The Nevers” and “Raised by Wolves,” which were recently removed from the HBO Max library. HBO Max’s canceled reality shows, including “FBoy Island” and “Legendary” are also now available on Roku.

The channels will also include “The Bachelor,” “Cake Boss,” “Say Yes to the Dress,” “The Nevers,” “Finding Magic Mike,” “Head of the Class,” “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” “My Cat from Hell,” “Breaking Amish,” “Caribbean Life,” “Paranormal Lockdown,” “Murder Chose Me,” “Mysteries at the Museum,” “A Wedding Story, “How It’s Made,” “My Five Wives” and more.

The 14 new channels are called: WB TV All Together, WB TV At the Movies, WB TV Crime Scenes, WB TV Family Rules, WB TV How To, WB TV Keeping it Real, WB TV Love & Marriage, WB TV Mysteries, WB TV Paws & Claws, WB TV Slice of Life, WB TV Supernatural, WB TV Sweet Escapes, WB TV Watchlist and WB TV Welcome Home. The new channels bring Roku Channel’s selection of free live streaming channels to over 450.

The deal from earlier this year marked a turn for Warner Bros. Discovery, which used to keep its movies and TV shows for HBO Max. Now, the company is licensing its content to third parties.

Today’s news comes as Warner Bros.’s upcoming combined HBO Max/Discovery+ streaming service is expected to launch this spring. Following its debut in the United States, the service will roll out in Latin America and then in Europe in 2024. While the company has yet to announce how much the service will cost or what it’ll be called, it will get an ad-free and ad-lite plan.

Warner Bros. Discovery reaches deals with Roku and Tubi to license 2,000 hours of content, including ‘Westworld’

source







