Terra Luna Classic Skyrockets 15% Daily, Bitcoin Aimed at $17K (Market Watch) – CryptoPotato









Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) is the best performer in the past 24 hours, up around 15%. Ripple’s XRP also gained over 5%, while Bitcoin is aimed at $17K.

Over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market remained relatively calm – perhaps somewhat expectedly, given the Christmas holidays. This is also reflected in the diminishing daily trading volume. However, some cryptocurrencies managed to chart notable gains.

Bitcoin’s price is trading more or less than it was yesterday at this time. It appears that the cryptocurrency is consolidating closely below the important resistance level of $17K.

Data from CoinGecko shows that the BTC dominance continues increasing, albeit slightly. This is the most common means of gauging its growing share relative to that of the rest of the market and also suggests that altcoins are failing to catch up.

Speaking of altcoins, the majority of the market remained relatively calm, with slight exceptions.

The best performer from the top 10 was Ripple’s XRP. It managed to increase by a considerable 5.6% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at around $0.37.

Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day:

ETH, BNB, DOGE, Cardano, and Polygon are all charting smaller differences – nothing too considerable.

Elsewhere, the best performer of the top 100 coins by means of total market cap is Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) – it’s up almost 15% in the past 24 hours. QNT and LDO are also charting notable gains of around 8%.

On the other end of the spectrum, Chain’s XCN is down 5% – making it the worst performer today. NEXO is down 3.5%.

Georgi Georgiev is CryptoPotato’s editor-in-chief and a seasoned writer with over four years of experience writing about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Georgi’s passion for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies bloomed in late 2016 and he hasn’t looked back since. Crypto’s technological and economic implications are what interest him most, and he has one eye turned to the market whenever he’s not sleeping. Contact George: LinkedIn

source







