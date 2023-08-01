Elon Musk capitulates: Twitter will default to dark mode but still offer a light option – The Verge









By Chris Welch, a reviewer specializing in personal audio and home theater. Since 2011, he has published nearly 6,000 articles, from breaking news and reviews to useful how-tos.

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Update July 28th, 2:51AM ET: After saying that Twitter / X would “soon only have a ‘dark mode’” because it’s “better in every way,” Musk now says that “A lot of people have asked to keep light mode, so we will, but the default will be dark and dim will be deleted.” The following article appears as it was originally published.

Just when you think Elon Musk can’t get any more divisive, he’s weighed in on the light mode versus dark mode debate — and Twitter, currently undergoing a rebranding to X, is apparently going all in on the latter. Early this morning, Musk posted that “this platform will soon only have ‘dark mode’. It is better in every way.”

That immediately brought about the usual responses that you might expect, with several people making the case that light text on black can be harder to read. Many are asking Twitter to preserve a light mode option even if it switches to dark mode as the default for X’s new design identity.

As someone whose phone only enters dark mode in the rarest of circumstances, that seems like the right path to me. All those apps that dynamically adjust to light or dark based on your current OS setting? This is the way. But I know some strong proponents of full-time dark mode, and that seems to be the direction Musk is leaning.

Twitter currently offers a few different background options based on a user’s individual preference: there’s light mode, a “dim” setting with a dark blue / gray background, and “lights out” that’s full-on black.

The gradual rebranding of Twitter to X is moving along: last night, the company’s Android app got a makeover, with the new name and logo now depicted in the Google Play Store. Presumably, the iOS app will follow before long. Meanwhile, Twitter is doing its best to lure back advertisers and dangling verification as an incentive for brands to spend more on the platform.

/ Sign up for Verge Deals to get deals on products we’ve tested sent to your inbox daily.

The Verge is a vox media network

© 2023 Vox Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved

source







